Black Realtor Lured To Fake Home Showing And Murdered

Nearly six years after Monique Baugh’s tragic killing, four individuals have been convicted of her death. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that 40-year-old Lyndon Wiggins has once again been found guilty of first-degree murder for Baugh’s 2019 death. His earlier 2021 conviction was overturned in 2024 by the Minnesota Supreme Court because the jury received improper instructions, prompting a new trial.

On Nov. 13, the jury returned guilty verdicts on four charges: aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. Three others were also found guilty of assisting Wiggins with Baugh’s murder: Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry, and Berry Davis.

What happened to Monique Baugh?

According to People, CBS News, and KARE 11, Baugh, 28, was abducted Dec. 31, 2019, after being lured to a Maple Grove, Minnesota, home under the pretense of a property showing. Wiggins and co-defendant Elsa Segura reportedly set up the fake appointment. When Baugh arrived, two men seized her, forced her into a U-Haul, and later shot her. Her body was found in an alley with her hands duct-taped, KARE 11 noted.

The attackers then used the same U-Haul to travel to the home of Baugh’s boyfriend, where they shot him, CBS News reported. He survived and told investigators that he was unable to see the shooters, but he identified Wiggins as someone he believed might wish to harm him.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty addressed the long delay in reaching justice, saying:

“Monique Baugh’s family has waited nearly six years for the cases against all defendants to conclude,” and added, “Mr. Wiggins played a primary role in Monique’s death, and he is being held accountable. My thoughts are with Monique’s family, and I want to express my gratitude to the jury for their service and to our trial team for securing this conviction.”

Two of Wiggins’ co-defendants, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were convicted in June 2021 of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. They were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the statement shared by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. A third co-defendant, Elsa Segura, pleaded guilty in 2024 to kidnapping to commit great bodily harm and received a 240-month sentence, an upward departure from Minnesota’s guidelines due to the cruelty of the crime and the involvement of multiple perpetrators.

Lyndon Wiggins is requesting another trial.

Lyndon Wiggins is expected to receive a life sentence without parole as well. However, after being convicted for a second time, he is now seeking a third trial. On the day he was scheduled for sentencing, his attorney filed a motion requesting another trial, FOX 9 reported.

The motion argued that the earlier proceedings amounted to “a cumulative due-process violation,” claiming that only a new trial could address the alleged errors. The filing highlighted several concerns, including warnings given to defense witnesses that discouraged them from testifying, the court’s refusal to reconsider its ruling on historical cell-site location data, and the decision not to exclude the victim’s mother after her emotional reaction in front of the jury. It also pointed to the fact that the judge continued to oversee the case despite an unresolved motion requesting recusal.

But Baugh’s family says the order is just another attempt to escape accountability.

Baugh’s mother, Wanda Baugh, spoke to FOX 9 after court, calling the motion another round of “shenanigans” carried out by Wiggins’ attorneys.

“You wait until the day of sentencing, you send a 13-page motion to get a new trial, right before sentencing, who does that?” Wanda asked. “We just gotta wait. We gotta wait and see what the judge says. We always show up. We’re not going anywhere.”

