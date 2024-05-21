MadameNoire Featured Video

A fired-up TikToker is accumulating nearly 4 million views after sharing the story of her terrifying arrest for speed g. This tale from TikTok took a turn for the worse when officers booked her into jail with a disoriented “running errands wig” and then later placed her into the general population.

“General fucking population for a speeding incident!” Ashton B recalled thinking moments before bawling her eyes out.

In a TikTok, posted by @realashtonb on March 21, the vexed young woman divulged her first-time jail experience on the social platform. From her shameful arrest and confused state to abstaining from eating questionable beyond meat, the TikToker brings her 118,000 followers on a not-so-joyful ride straight toward the general population of the jail.

“If y’all coulda seen how I was crying when she said [the] general population,” Ashton penned in the caption of the story time clip with laughing emojis. “I [have] been checking the website every morning to make sure my license is valid. I’m shook.”

During the story time, Ashton appears to be sitting in a car. She opens up the clip, calling the reasons for her arrest “insignificant.” She said that a police officer pulled her over, wanting to know if she identified as the vehicle’s registered owner.

“I’m like, yeah. This my shit,” Ashton responded to the cop’s inquiry, adding that the officer instructed her to step out of her car.

The officer informed the confused TikToker that her suspended license earned her spot behind bars,

“‘I don’t know nothing about no license being suspended,’” Ashton recalled pleading to the cop, but to no avail.

The young woman recalled the cop saying, “Turn around, spread your legs, put your hands behind your back and get in this car.”

The tension worsened as the embarrassed TikToker remembered the walk of shame into jail processing without her beanie hat. She said the arresting officer pushed her “running errands wig” to the center of her crown while removing her beanie cap.

Upon entering the jail, Ashton said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I’m just appalled at what I’m seeing,” she said, recounting her experience in a cold 2×2 holding jail cell with 14 other women sharing their “real deal” charge. “I am confused at what the fuck is going on in my life that got me in this situation right here.”

When the reluctant TikToker came clean to the girls in the cell about her charges, no one took her seriously. Determined to get answers, Ashton recalled witnessing some officers’ slack as time passed.

Ashton’s cell mates chowed down when mealtime approached, but she said she’d rather starve and opted out.

“It was like some fuckin’ beyond meat, and it was off-colored with some rice and some bread that was not done. Then, the spoon is not a spoon. It’s a fucking piece of paper that you fold in half and scoop the shit up and eat t. I’m not eating this,” the disgusted TikToker said in the clip.

She added, “I will start eating the bitches in here before I eat some shit like that.”

However, the weary TikToker recalled a bigger concern than skipping a meal or two. The correctional officer went on to list apparel and toiletry items for the jailers to prepare for their transition into the mainline of the jail. The general population holds the main body of jailers who get arrested.

“Bitch we cannot…it got to be something I’m missing,” Ashton said in the clip, adding that her speeding charge shouldn’t have warranted her being dressed in the “state clothes.”

Ashton continued retelling, “I’m not tough enough for ja l. I’m crying. ‘Where’s the phone so I could call my mom?’ My mom is going to figure out how to get me the fuck out of here immediately.”

While comments beneath the TikTok request a part 2 of the saga, others attempt to put themselves in Ashton’s jail slippers.

“Can we get a part 2?” one comment asked.

“I would’ve LOST it like wym JAI ?! OMG,” another emphasized with the TikToker.

“Let me go pay this ticket,” a third comment quipped, referencing speeding tickets.

“Oh honey, I [would’ve] cried the second he said to step out of the car,” someone else penned.

The National Conference of Legislatures confirms that all 50 states and the District of Columbia issue driver’s licenses, and all have penalties for driving without a license. These penalties range from misdemeanors to fines and imprisonment depending on first and subsequent offenses.

This tale from TikTok is hilariously frightful. What would you do if officers handcuffed you for speeding and sent you to the general population jail?