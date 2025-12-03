Source: Andrii Iemelyanenko / Getty

AT&T customers may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 as part of a major legal settlement connected to two past data breaches. Millions of people allegedly had personal information exposed in incidents that were not publicly revealed until 2024, even though one of the breaches happened years earlier, according to the New York Post. As a result, a court ordered AT&T to pay a total of $177 million to affected customers. The deadline to submit a claim has been extended to December 18, 2025.

What caused the AT&T Data Incident Settlement?

The settlement centers on two separate data incidents. According to Kroll Settlement Administration, which is overseeing the process, AT&T announced on March 30, 2024, that customer-specific data had appeared on the dark web. This first breach became known as the “AT&T 1 Data Incident,” and it resulted in lawsuits filed across the country. These cases were combined in June 2024 under Judge Ada E. Brown in the Northern District of Texas.

Only a few months later, on July 12, 2024, AT&T disclosed a second breach. In this incident, hackers illegally downloaded limited data from an AT&T workspace hosted on Snowflake, a third-party cloud platform. Lawsuits followed once again and were eventually consolidated in October 2024 under Judge Brian Morris in the District of Montana. In March 2025, all parties involved in both sets of lawsuits agreed to settle the cases together, and a consolidated class-action complaint was filed on May 30, 2025.

Reporting from the New York Post revealed that the first breach actually took place in 2019, but AT&T did not disclose it until March 2024, only after the stolen data began circulating on the dark web. That breach exposed names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers belonging to 7.6 million current customers and 65.4 million former customers. The second breach occurred in April 2024 and was revealed in July of that year. It exposed phone records from 2022 for nearly all 109 million U.S. AT&T customers whose information was stored in AT&T’s Snowflake database.

How do those affected file a claim to receive compensation from the AT&T Data Incident Settlement?

Customers affected by the 2019 breach will receive a payment from the $149 million allocated from the settlement, while those affected by the 2024 breach will receive a payment from the $28 million won from the case. Anyone impacted by one or both incidents may be eligible for compensation. Kroll Settlement Administration has created an official website where eligible individuals can file their claims. To submit a claim, you will need a “Class Member ID,” which should have been included in an email notification sent by Kroll.

If you did not receive a notice but believe you should be included, or if you are unsure of your status, you can contact the settlement administrator at 833-890-4930 or write to AT&T Data Incident Settlement; c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC; P.O. Box 5324; New York, NY 10150-5324. It is also advisable to check your spam folder in case the email was filtered. Once you have your Class Member ID, you can complete the online claim form and include any documents that show losses linked to one or both breaches. If you prefer not to file online, you may print and mail the forms to the same address. All mailed claims must be postmarked by Dec. 18, 2025.

The type of payment you can receive depends on which settlement class you fall into. For the AT&T 1 Settlement Class, customers may claim up to $5,000 for documented losses from 2019 onward if they can show the losses were caused by the breach. Alternatively, they can choose a Tier 1 or Tier 2 cash payment, which will be a share of the remaining settlement funds after administrative and legal costs. Customers whose Social Security numbers were exposed are considered Tier 1 members and will receive five times the amount of those in Tier 2, whose data was exposed but did not include Social Security numbers. The final payment amounts will depend on how many valid claims are submitted and the total costs deducted from the settlement.

For the AT&T 2 Settlement Class, customers may claim up to $2,500 for documented losses related to the 2024 breach. Account owners may also choose a Tier 3 payment instead, which is a share of the remaining settlement funds after costs. Like the AT&T 1 settlement, the final amount available for each person will depend on the number of claims and the total fees deducted.

Some customers qualify as Overlap Settlement Class Members because they were affected by both breaches. These individuals may receive benefits from both settlement categories. However, any documents used to support a claim for losses must be unique for each breach, meaning the same evidence cannot be used twice.

File a claim here to get started. Good luck!

