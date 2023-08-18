MadameNoire Featured Video

The family of late Black and autistic 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor will receive $2 million from Utah’s Davis School District following her 2021 suicide due to classmates’ bullying.

According to the Associated Press, the Utah Legislature committee approved the settlement Aug. 8.

Izzy was reportedly subjected to disturbing behavior at Foxboro Elementary School, including commentary about how she smelled, being called the N-word, and bullying about her autism. The 10-year-old was the only Black student in her class. The source noted that the child’s heartbreaking passing came a week after the U.S. Department of Justice chastised the Davis School District for failing to address its widespread racial discrimination.

Izzy’s family claimed in their lawsuit that teachers and school administrators didn’t adequately protect their child.

Izzy’s untimely passing caused nationwide attention and a demand for justice — spurring the hashtag “#StandForIzzy” on social media.

In the aftermath of her family’s $2 million settlement with the Davis School District, Utah’s lawmakers passed legislation that requires schools to document bullying and racism. A joint statement issued by the committee overseeing Izzy’s settlement and the Tichenor-Cox family highlighted how the Davis School District planned to move forward. The district is “implementing trauma-informed counseling and other resources for its students.”

On Aug. 8, the Davis School District also announced that three other Black students who’ve voiced issues with racism at school will also receive settlements.

“Any form of racism, bigotry, discrimination, or harassment within our schools is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The district encourages anyone who observes a student or staff member being harassed or bullied to report it right away. Reports of bullying will be thoroughly documented, addressed promptly, and appropriate consequences will be administered,” the Davis School District said in a statement.

In 2022, MADAMENOIRE reported about the independent investigation the district commissioned to look into Izzy’s death. The review team found that Foxboro Elementary School failed to address the bullying concerns voiced by Izzy’s mother.

The investigation did, however, say there was no “direct evidence” to support the mother’s claim that the child was bullied because of her race and disability.

Read more about Izzy’s heartbreaking case below. May her soul rest happily and in peace.

