Kimora Lee Simmons Is BACK—And Her Kids’ Glow-Up Will Make Your Jaw Drop: A Timeline

Kimora Lee Simmons steps back into the spotlight and she brings her beautiful family along for the ride. With her highly anticipated return to reality television, fans are getting an updated look at the model-turned-mogul, her booming business empire, and the five children who have grown up alongside her. Check out a gallery of Kimora Lee Simmons and her kids as they transform from Baby Phat to all grown up inside.

After nearly 15 years away from what helped make her even more of a household name, Kimora is reclaiming her place as reality TV royalty with Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, premiering today (Dec. 2) on E! According to Global Grind, the new series follows Kimora as she navigates life as a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother raising Ming (25), Aoki (23), Kenzo (16), Gary (15), and Wolfe (10). The outlet reports that Kimora confidently declares in the trailer, “I know you missed me!” before reminding fans, “Sorry I left you all, but I’m back now.”

The show captures much more than glamorous closets and Baby Phat archives. As Rolling Out notes, Kimora has significantly more responsibilities this time around, managing multiple businesses while juggling school schedules, championship games, and the everyday chaos that comes with raising a big family. The publication highlights how the series showcases Kimora’s ability to balance boardroom decisions with motherhood, making her return feel both nostalgic and refreshingly relatable.

Her oldest daughters, Ming and Aoki, have evolved from Baby Phat runway regulars into Ivy League–educated models and budding entrepreneurs. Both women are carving out their own identities while continuing to collaborate with their mother on creative projects. Meanwhile, her sons—Kenzo, Gary, and Wolfe—are growing into their own passions, from academics to sports, all while navigating life with a mom who proudly calls herself “the mom, the dad, the CFO.”

With Kimora embracing this next chapter—single, empowered, and more fabulous than ever—fans are watching her children’s journeys unfold right beside her. From toddler years on red carpets to young adulthood in front of the cameras once again, each of Kimora’s kids has played a defining role in the legacy she continues to build.

Now, as Kimora Lee Simmons and her kids step back into reality TV, we’re taking a look at how much they’ve grown.

Scroll on to see Kimora Lee Simmons’ children through the years:

1. The Gang’s All Here (2022)

Kimora Lee Simmons and the kids attend Back To School Giveaway with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola, hosted by Simmons on Aug. 18, 2022, in Carson, California.