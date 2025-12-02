Kimora Lee Simmons Kids Through The Years
Kimora Lee Simmons Is BACK—And Her Kids’ Glow-Up Will Make Your Jaw Drop: A Timeline
- Kimora's new show follows her as a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother of 5 kids.
- Her daughters Ming and Aoki have grown into models and entrepreneurs themselves.
- The series captures Kimora's ability to balance boardroom and motherhood responsibilities.
Kimora Lee Simmons steps back into the spotlight and she brings her beautiful family along for the ride. With her highly anticipated return to reality television, fans are getting an updated look at the model-turned-mogul, her booming business empire, and the five children who have grown up alongside her. Check out a gallery of Kimora Lee Simmons and her kids as they transform from Baby Phat to all grown up inside.
After nearly 15 years away from what helped make her even more of a household name, Kimora is reclaiming her place as reality TV royalty with Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, premiering today (Dec. 2) on E! According to Global Grind, the new series follows Kimora as she navigates life as a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother raising Ming (25), Aoki (23), Kenzo (16), Gary (15), and Wolfe (10). The outlet reports that Kimora confidently declares in the trailer, “I know you missed me!” before reminding fans, “Sorry I left you all, but I’m back now.”
The show captures much more than glamorous closets and Baby Phat archives. As Rolling Out notes, Kimora has significantly more responsibilities this time around, managing multiple businesses while juggling school schedules, championship games, and the everyday chaos that comes with raising a big family. The publication highlights how the series showcases Kimora’s ability to balance boardroom decisions with motherhood, making her return feel both nostalgic and refreshingly relatable.
Her oldest daughters, Ming and Aoki, have evolved from Baby Phat runway regulars into Ivy League–educated models and budding entrepreneurs. Both women are carving out their own identities while continuing to collaborate with their mother on creative projects. Meanwhile, her sons—Kenzo, Gary, and Wolfe—are growing into their own passions, from academics to sports, all while navigating life with a mom who proudly calls herself “the mom, the dad, the CFO.”
With Kimora embracing this next chapter—single, empowered, and more fabulous than ever—fans are watching her children’s journeys unfold right beside her. From toddler years on red carpets to young adulthood in front of the cameras once again, each of Kimora’s kids has played a defining role in the legacy she continues to build.
Now, as Kimora Lee Simmons and her kids step back into reality TV, we’re taking a look at how much they’ve grown.
Scroll on to see Kimora Lee Simmons’ children through the years:
1. The Gang’s All Here (2022)
Kimora Lee Simmons and the kids attend Back To School Giveaway with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola, hosted by Simmons on Aug. 18, 2022, in Carson, California.
2. Mommy & The Boy Night Out (2020)
Kimora Lee Simmons and children arrive for the Premiere Of Disney’s “Mulan” held at Dolby Theatre on Mar. 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California.
3. All Aboard The Smile Train (2024)
Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 08, 2024, in New York City.
4. Ming Lee Simmons Poses Effortlessly At NYFW (2025)
Ming Lee Simmons at Target’s NYFW Style Tailgate Event during New York Fashion Week held at The High Line on September 13, 2025, in New York, New York.
5. Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At The Gold Gala (2025)
Aoki Lee Simmons attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
6. Family Matters (2025)
Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
7. Where It All Started (2009)
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters on the runway after Simmons’ Baby Phat spring 2009 show at the Roseland Ballroom.
8. The Girls In Their Natural Habitat (2007)
Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters on the runway after Baby Phat’s fall 2007 show at Roseland Ballroom.
9. Aoki Started To Get The Hang Of Mama Kimora’s Signature Runway Wave (2006)
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons with daughters at the end of the Baby Phat Fall 2006 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week held at Bryant Park in New York, NY, on Friday, February 3, 2006.
10. So Adorable (2008)
Ming Lee Simmons, Fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons, and Aoki Lee Simmons on the runway after Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons & KLS Collection’s fall 2008 show at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.
11. O.T.R[unway] (2005)
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters walk down the runway at the Fall 2005 Baby Phat show in New York.
12. Mommy & Ming Hit The Runway (2003)
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter walk down the runway at the Spring 2003 Baby Phat show in New York.
13. Ming Came Out The Womb Steppin’ (2002)
Designer Kimora Lee Simmons with daughter Ming Lee Simmons on the runway at the Baby Phat Fall 2002 fashion show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York City.
14. So Precious (2002)
Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Ming Lee Simmons during Kenneth Cole 2002 Fashion Show at Kenneth Cole Store in New York City, New York, United States.
15. Excited To See This Family On Our TV Screens
