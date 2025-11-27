Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shopping Guide For Black Women

Source: urbazon / Getty Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the Super Bowl of savings, and Black women deserve deals that cater to our beauty, our bodies, and our brilliance. Whether you want to refresh your skincare shelf, upgrade your wardrobe, or finally invest in tech that puts women first, this year’s shopping weekend is packed with gems from Black and woman-owned brands. Consider this your curated guide to spending with intention while supporting businesses that support us. Whether you are shopping for yourself or grabbing gifts for the women you love, these Black and woman-owned brands make it easy to buy thoughtfully and beautifully this holiday season. Here’s a Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guide designed for Black women, spotlighting Black and Black-woman-owned brands. Because, sister, we deserve to glow from head to toe. If you are shopping for beauty products that actually understand textured hair, melanated skin, and the importance of clean ingredients, start with brands built by Black women. RELATED CONTENT: Black Friday On A Budget: How To Spend Without Going Broke 1. Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross dropped major discounts on its hydrating conditioners, curl creams, and tools. They are offering 30 percent and 40 percent off doorbusters with 30 percent off sitewide. A steal.

2. Topicals Topicals, created for women who deal with chronic skin conditions like hyperpigmentation and eczema, is another brand that’s offering sales the day after Thanksgiving with up to 40 percent off sitewide on its official website. The promotion also includes a free “Zits Tee” with orders over $100.

3. Oui the People For luxe self-care, Oui the People is known for body butters, gentle resurfacing products, and a razor designed to prevent ingrown hairs. Their website suggests that they’re having the biggest sale of the year with up to 50 percent off most items.

4. Fenty Beauty It is also a great time to stock up on Fenty Beauty favorites, as Rihanna’s brand always offers one of the best annual sitewide sales. For Cyber Week, the website suggests early access for up to 30 percent off sitewide.

5. Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen is offering a pretty sweet deal: 50 percent off their sun protection and skincare products. Check out their website for more information.

6. The Lip Bar The Lip Bar is offering exclusive Black Friday deals to those who sign up for their mailing list. Be sure to check it out on their website.

7. Bevel Bevel is also offering some great Black Friday deals. The grooming brand founded by Tristan Walker is tailored for Black men’s hair and skin, addressing common issues like razor bumps and irritation. Their sale runs from Wednesday, Nov. 27th to Sunday, Dec. 1st. Be sure to catch sales on the Bevel Professional Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmer, Skin Care Set, Electric Shaver for Men, and more.

8. Hanifa If you want to elevate your wardrobe while supporting Black designers, the holiday weekend is the moment to do it. Hanifa is offering 25 percent off for Black Friday in case you missed Hanifa Friday and their regular sale is gold. Snag one of their bold dresses, knit sets, or statement outerwear. The brand is run by Anifa Mvuemba, who consistently designs for women with curves and confidence.

9. Chelsea Paris Chelsea Paris, a Black woman-owned luxury shoe brand, creates high-end heels and flats crafted in Italy. Many shoppers wait until Black Friday for rare discounts on their signature pieces. Check out their website for 35 percent off their Black Friday collection.

10. Brother Vellies Brother Vellies also has some pretty pieces available online. Though they haven’t announced a Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, their sample sale has a few options worth checking out. Luxury Accessories

11. Telfar Telfar is having a major sale during the holiday weekend, and the brand’s unisex aesthetic works for everyone. The beloved brand is doing something it has never done before: being “normal.” They will have up to 50 percent off select items. Special limited-edition drops and exclusive pricing on Friday, Nov. 29th.

12. Oura Ring Tech for women is finally catching up, and Black Friday is the best time to invest. The Oura Ring, a wellness tracker popular among women for cycle insights and sleep tracking, typically offers one of its biggest sales of the year. They are offering up to $150 off their titanium styles.

13. Lume Cube Lume Cube, which is woman-founded, is a favorite among content creators for its portable lighting tools that make filming and Zoom calls effortless. They’re offering up to 20 percent off their ring light gear.

14. Be Rooted Be Rooted is the first Black-owned stationery brand sold at Target, celebrating inclusivity through beautifully crafted journals, planners, and lifestyle products. They are running a Black Friday Special with 25 percent off sitewide and a free Santa sack gift for the first 50 orders from Thursday, Nov. 21st to Monday, Dec. 2nd. They are also offering a Cyber Monday deal with 40 percent off, plus an additional 25 percent off sitewide on Monday, Dec. 2nd.