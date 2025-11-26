‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Claps Back After ‘Weird’ Photoshot At Late Husband’s Funeral Sparks Backlash: ‘Go F**k Yourself And Unfollow Me’

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Masika Kalysha isn’t explaining her emotions following the death of her husband, Jamar Champ, nor the photos she shared of herself mourning him at his funeral.

Nearly a month after Champ passed away following a car crash in Houston, the former Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram to post pictures from his funeral.

“Grief is the loudest silent echo that you will never hear but can’t get out of your head,” Kalysha began in her caption. “It’s deafening. It’s like a stab to your heart. It feels like breathing with no lungs. Without your support I don’t know where I would be.” She continued, “I took my vows. Till death do us part…I will carry on your legacy. You will always have a place in my forever broken heart 💔 not one minute of one single day goes by that I don’t think about you @1of1champ4x.” RELATED CONTENT: Model Erica L. Carrington Honors Deceased Designer Friend With Runway Tribute At Viewing



The post features multiple photos of Masika and her daughters throughout the ceremony, many of which feature them sobbing. While the emotions are understandable, many fans oppose a photoshoot at the funeral, with some commenters calling the post “weird.”