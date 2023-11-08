MadameNoire Featured Video

A grieving mother had to take a moment during her son’s funeral to set straight a father figure in the late young man’s life. In a clip she shared on TikTik Oct. 28, Jamella Shontelle Washington called out her child’s stepfather and his family after the group left 23-year-old Starquan Washington’s funeral.

Jamella bluntly stated that the other family’s presence in the funeral home was unnecessary because the man wasn’t Starquan’s biological father. Moreover, she firmly noted that the seemingly unsupportive stepfather wouldn’t get anything in the aftermath of her son’s tragic passing. It’s unclear what exactly she was referring to and whether it was some type of posthumous financial compensation.

Clearly hurt by the people who left, Jamella said, “They were not needed. We did not need them. I didn’t have them when I was 16 years old and didn’t have them when Starquan was 23 years old. They didn’t show up with a gift or anything else.”

Speaking about the man who exited the funeral home, the bereaved mother said, “So I’m glad that you left — I don’t know what you came for. I don’t know why [y’all] let him in here.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Jamella emphasized how much she’d miss Starquan and how she was the only one there for him during his short time on earth.

Despite her heartbrokenness, she also took time to thank the person who purchased her son’s casket. Additionally, Jamella told those remaining in the church that there was a horse and carriage hearse walk following the service.

Latimer Funeral Home shared that the late young man’s homegoing was Oct. 27 at the New Direction Worship Center in Loris, South Carolina.

Friends and loved ones beautifully remembered “Star” as a caring soul and loving father of one who had a baby boy.

One person called him “kind, respectful and generous” with “the biggest smile and the biggest heart!” Another person said the late young man was “one of most amazing, hilarious, kindhearted, caring, selfless and compassionate [people] I ever met.”

“He truly was the most cheerful guy I’ve ever known,” another additionally penned.

Starquan died after being shot in the wee morning hours of Oct. 18 outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille on the outskirts of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to WMBF .

He ultimately passed away at Grand Strand Hospital in the beach town later that morning, WBTW further detailed.

Local resident Kvon Lawhorn, 24, was charged with a series of crimes in connection to Starquan’s murder. The latter was reportedly one of two victims in the aftermath of the fatal shooting. A police officer reportedly shared that the other victim is expected to recover. The latter’s injuries are said to have been non-life-threatening.

Kvon’s charges as of this reporting are one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The suspect was reportedly sent to J. Reuben Long Detention Center after his arrest. It is believed that Kvon had been drinking the night of the shooting, and it’s unclear if that played a factor in Starquan being killed.

The suspect’s criminal record includes a November 2018 arrest after an armed robbery.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fatal shooting. An owner of a nearby establishment where Starquan was killed said he heard fighting before the gunshots went off.

A TikTok that Jamella shared on her account pointed out that pallbearers at Starquan’s funeral wore red shirts that said, “Everybody Ain’t Your Friend.”

