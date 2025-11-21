‘Hurt So Bad’: Simone Biles Opens Up About Her ‘Rough’ Recovery After Breast Augmentation

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Simone Biles has never been afraid to keep it real, and now she’s giving fans an unfiltered look into her recent breast augmentation. Read more as she opens up about her surgery, from implant size to the emotional rollercoaster of recovery.

In a recent video posted online titled “Breast Augmentation Q&A,” the Olympic champion walked viewers through every detail of her June 16 procedure, confirming what many had suspected after she playfully dropped a cherry emoji on Instagram last month.

According to Page Six, Biles shared that she chose Houston-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kriti Mohan and ultimately went with 310cc high-profile, extra-filled silicone implants placed under the muscle for the most natural look. The gymnast, who stands 4’8” and weighs 105 pounds, explained that while she considered going bigger, “the 330 would not fit.”

While the size decision was easy, the recovery was anything but. In the TikTok, Biles didn’t sugarcoat the pain.

“Y’all lied. This sh—t hurts,” she admitted with a laugh. “So bad.”

She revealed she couldn’t move on her own at first and relied completely on her husband, Jonathan Owens, to lift her out of bed. He had to help her to the bathroom during the first day of recovery.

“My recovery was rough,” she said, noting that her muscular build likely made healing more challenging.

The immediate results also threw her for a loop. Biles confessed she panicked at the sight of her implants “up to her neck,” calling Dr. Mohan in distress and asking to take them out because “they looked like aliens at first.” Her surgeon reassured her they would settle and they did.

“Now they’re perfect,” she laughed.

People also spoke with Simone Biles recently about her decision to be so open about cosmetic procedures. She emphasized that transparency has always been core to who she is.

“I’ve always tried to be open, honest and relatable,” she said, adding that she feels “no shame” about enhancing features she was already confident in.

Biles has built a career on strength, honesty, and inspiring young women. Her willingness to speak candidly about body choices continues that legacy. Whether it’s gymnastics or cosmetic transparency, Simone is still flipping the script her own way.

Check out the Q&A video Simone Biles posted below:

