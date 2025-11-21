Black Woman’s Viral Posts About Preferring White Men Re-Emerges After Her White Boyfriend Tragically Murders Her — Then Set Himself On Fire

Source: Photo courtesy of Instagram / Stasy Charles Social media users are reeling and grieving after the death of 23-year-old Stasy Charles, a Black woman who was fatally stabbed during a brutal attack carried out by her boyfriend, Steven Heinrich Jr., on Nov. 13. According to a Thursday press release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:13 a.m. to the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Charles in a parking lot suffering from multiple “large” stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during surgery. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Death Clock’ App Claims It Can Predict Your Death — And Help You Avoid Your Fate During the early stages of the investigation, Baton Rouge officers also responded to a major car crash not far from the crime scene. Detectives later determined that the suspect, 28-year-old Steven Heinrich Jr., was responsible for both the stabbing and the collision. Preliminary findings indicate Heinrich went to Charles’s residence and rammed her vehicle with his own. He then dragged her from her car and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing and intentionally driving into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash. After the collision, Heinrich reportedly set himself on fire while still inside his vehicle. Responding officers extinguished the flames, and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities told WAFB that he died at the hospital on Friday, Nov. 14. Baton Rouge authorities also confirmed that just days earlier, on Nov. 5, Charles had contacted police about a battery incident involving Heinrich. He was arrested for battery of a dating partner and released on a $2,500 bond within 24 hours. A protective order was served to him at that time. Detectives later discovered he had six additional protective orders from women in other states.

Stasy Charles filed for a restraining order after several abusive incidents with Steven Heinrich Jr., records show. A WBRZ Investigative Unit report published Nov. 17 uncovered an extensive history of abuse in the relationship between Stacey Charles and Steven Heinrich Jr., warning signs that preceded the deadly attack. Court documents reveal Charles had attempted multiple times to seek protection. In a protective order request filed in October, she indicated Heinrich had previously punched, shoved, and threatened her with a weapon. In the written portion of her statement, however, she focused on his obsessive harassment and stalking of her and her family through social media rather than detailing physical violence. Police were never able to locate Heinrich to serve that initial order, and the case was dismissed after Charles did not appear in court. The following month, Heinrich was arrested again, this time for misdemeanor domestic abuse against Charles. She was granted a protective order after telling officers that he had been beating her throughout the day. Police documented cuts on her right side and bruising on her stomach. Heinrich claimed self-defense and denied being the aggressor.

Commissioner Kina Kimble set his bond at $2,500. One week later, Charles was dead. At that hearing, prosecutors also informed the court that Heinrich had two prior out-of-state arrests: one for criminal mischief and another for violating a protective order. Social media users react to Stasy Charles’ death. Social media users have been reacting to the sad story, with many sending their condolences to Charles. “She was beautiful, man RIP to her,” wrote one user in the comments section of Its Onsite after the publication posted about Charles’ death. Another added, “My condolences to her family! I moved away from BR because as a Black woman I was not safe & it’s so much racism still running rampant, it’s a shame!” While many people expressed sadness over her death, some users highlighted old 2018 X posts from an account believed to belong to Charles, where she appeared to praise white people and questioned whether she should date a white man because they have “all types of problems.” The context of those posts remains unclear, and regardless of their intent, it does not change the fact that a life was lost.