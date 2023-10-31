MadameNoire Featured Video

Flavor Flava lit up X (formerly Twitter) after he sang an eye-brow-raising rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” during the Milwaukee Bucks’ game at Fiserv Forum Arena Oct. 29. Some netizens applauded the 64-year-old emcee for singing the challenging song, while other users made fun of the rapper’s choppy vocals.

On Sunday, the Public Enemy rapper took to the court floor of Fiserv Forum arena to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” during the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Atlanta Hawks. Donning a green No. 59 Milwaukee Bucks jersey paired with a white hoodie and his signature clock medallion, Flavor Flav tried his best to sing the national anthem’s soaring octaves.

At one point, the New York native’s voice cracked when he approached the high note on “the rocket’s red glare.” Some fans in the arena cheered as Flavor Flav tried to sing the difficult portion of the song. A few Milwaukee Bucks players could be seen holding their heads down as they fought off laughter.

The “He Got Game” artist’s tough rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” didn’t end on a disastrous note. Fans gave the Flavor of Love host a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

On X, some fans praised the 64-year-old emcee for singing the challenging song many artists failed to nail.

A few social media users claimed that the rapper’s national anthem performance was better than Fergie’s embarrassing attempt at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. Other netizens said it was light years ahead of U.S. Olympian Carl Lewis’ horrendous rendition in 1993.

Of course, a few X users cracked jokes about the rapper’s viral moment. Some people were baffled as to how the hip-hop star landed the gig.

On Oct. 30, Flavor Flav took to Instagram to address the backlash about his national anthem performance.

“The anthem was a long-time bucket list item… that was fun!” he penned.

“I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

On Twitter, the rapper told one fan that he personally asked the Milwaukee Bucks to sing the national anthem during the game at Fiserv Forum arena.

