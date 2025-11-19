What The New Moon In Scorpio Means For Black Women Ready To Transform Their Lives

Source: Elena Perova / Getty

Get ready. The second New Moon of fall arrives on Nov. 20, and will arrive today, Nov. 19, for those on Pacific Time, bringing with it an intense and transformative energy that will shake up our lives. According to Vogue, this New Moon, which enters the sign of Scorpio, is set to be a powerful cosmic event, following a series of energetic shifts this fall that have already shaken us to our core.

From October’s New Moon in Libra—focused on clarity and evolving relationships—to November’s Super Moon, which illuminated themes of romance, money, and life purpose, the celestial movements of 2025 have already caused their fair share of upheaval. Now, with the Scorpio New Moon, we are being asked to embrace even deeper shifts.

What is the New Moon?

The New Moon marks a time of new beginnings, where the Sun and Moon align, ushering in fresh energy for growth, manifestation, and inner work. It’s a time to set intentions, plant seeds for the future, and align with our deepest desires. This New Moon in Scorpio carries a unique intensity due to Scorpio’s association with transformation, emotional depth, and uncovering hidden truths. As we enter this phase, expect a period of heightened emotions, intense self-reflection, and possibly even unexpected revelations.

This new moon will force us to do some inner work, rearrange our finances, and even hit us with some unexpected revelations. Here’s what to expect.

The Scorpio Influence: High Energy and Intense Emotions

Scorpio is a sign known for its emotional intensity, secrecy, and profound transformation, so Black women, prepare for emotions to stir up, both good and bad. This New Moon will bring up deep-seated emotions and subconscious patterns, pushing us to confront parts of ourselves that we may have been avoiding. Scorpio’s influence invites us to shed old layers of our identity, confront our fears, and embrace the unknown. During this time, opportunities for change may appear, but they might also feel disorienting or come out of nowhere. The energy could feel like a whirlwind, with things shifting faster than we can understand.

If October’s New Moon in Libra was about establishing clarity in our relationships and evolving our personal dynamics, this New Moon in Scorpio is about making deeper, more profound shifts. It will serve as a catalyst for emotional transformation, calling us to let go of outdated attachments, unhealthy habits, and limiting beliefs. As we move through this intense energy, it’s important to remember that transformation is a natural part of life, even if it feels uncomfortable at first.

Uranus Retrograde: Unexpected Revelations

Adding another layer of complexity, Uranus is currently in retrograde, which can bring about sudden and unexpected changes. According to Refinery 29, when Uranus is in retrograde, it can stir up a sense of chaos, disrupting our sense of stability and urging us to rethink how we approach freedom and independence. This time could also bring new, hidden information to light, whether it’s in our personal lives or on the global stage. The alignment of Uranus with the Sun, Moon, and Mercury retrograde will likely bring big revelations to the surface, with the potential for seismic shifts in the political or pop culture landscape. Pay attention to the news and social media cycles that emerge under this New Moon, as they may lead to key moments that will play out in the weeks to come.

Emotional Transformation and Pluto’s Influence

Pluto, the planet of transformation, is also playing a significant role in this New Moon. Pluto’s influence will help us embrace change rather than resist it. It supports our ability to adapt, grow, and evolve as we let go of outdated parts of ourselves. Pluto’s harmonious alignment with the Sun, Moon, and Mercury during this time will make it easier for us to detach from old identities, attachments, and narratives. It’s a moment to step into a new version of ourselves, one that is more authentic and aligned with our true desires.

The energy of Pluto invites us to explore emotional depths and transform our inner world, making this an excellent time for emotional healing and shedding old wounds. Whether it’s healing from past relationships, letting go of old trauma, or simply evolving emotionally, this New Moon in Scorpio offers an opportunity for deep personal growth.

The Power of Rebirth: Embrace Your Intuition

Scorpio is a sign connected to rebirth and renewal. Under this New Moon, you are encouraged to trust your intuition and allow your inner wisdom to guide you. Trusting your gut can help you navigate changes and lead to deeper self-understanding. Scorpio’s energy is all about transformation, so use this time to engage in rituals or practices that support your own reinvention.

For Black women, this New Moon offers a chance to reconnect with ancestral wisdom and harness the power of manifestation rituals. Whether through journaling, meditation, or ceremony, you can use this time to set intentions for what you want to manifest in your life. Astrologer Kyle Thomas explained during his interview with PEOPLE Nov. 16, “A new moon not only brings something fresh and new to your life, but gives you the chance to use its energy consciously as you seek to build new patterns and plans.”

This is the perfect moment to let go of what no longer serves you and to open up space for new opportunities, whether in love, career, or personal growth.

Love, Relationships, and Financial Reinvention

As we navigate this potent New Moon, themes of love and relationships will likely come up. Scorpio’s deep emotional energy encourages us to examine how we connect with others and whether our relationships align with our true selves. It’s time to assess what we need from our partnerships and what we are willing to release to evolve. This period will require us to balance how we give and receive, shared Thomas.

“New moons in Scorpio turn our focus to how we share resources in our lives and within other people. It is important to strike a balance between what we give and receive. We are being offered a chance to fix any imbalances.”

Scorpio’s transformative influence can help us heal old wounds in love and step into healthier, more fulfilling connections.

Financial reinvention is also a key theme of this New Moon. With Scorpio’s energy guiding us, it’s a great time to set new financial goals, create a solid budget, and focus on long-term financial security. This New Moon invites us to try new things when it comes to our financial habits. With Mercury retrograde still in effect, it’s an ideal time to reflect on what truly brings us happiness and peace. Financially, we are encouraged to reset our priorities and create more structure, focusing on our essential needs and cutting back on unnecessary spending.

Embrace Change

The November 2025 New Moon in Scorpio offers Black women a powerful opportunity to embrace change, release old attachments, and transform our emotional landscape. With intense energies at play, this is a time for deep personal reflection, spiritual growth, and a willingness to step into a new chapter of our lives. Whether it’s through emotional healing, financial reinvention, or manifesting new dreams, this New Moon invites us to trust the process and embrace the unknown. As we let go of what no longer serves us, we create space for rebirth and the new possibilities that lie ahead.

