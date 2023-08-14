MadameNoire Featured Video

Ts Madison is no longer using the term cis to describe biological women following her viral spat with comedienne Jess Hilarious July 22.

During an interview on The Jason Lee Show Aug. 10, the famous trans actress and TV personality said she stopped referring to biological women as “cis” after Jess and a barrage of female social media users began voicing concerns about the term online.

The Bros star said she could “understand” Jess’ frustration with Blessing Rose’s viral TikTok video in which the transgender influencer claimed biological women didn’t “own periods” or “womanhood.”

“I have decided that I’m going to remove that I’m talking about biological women,” Madison told Lee. “There are too many real important issues to be focused on…but I understand what cis means. It means on the same side of, the opposite of trans.”

Cisgender means an individual identifies with the sex they were assigned at birth.

However, on social media, some biological women argue that the term is confusing and that they’d simply rather be labeled as a woman. Jess Hilarious echoed a similar sentiment after watching the Blessing Rose clip.

“Who the fuck is going to stand up for us. I mean women, real women, biological women. Women who were born with all the parts that you guys wish that you were,” the star said in a fiery Instagram video posted July 22.

“When does the delusion stop?” the personality added, “What is the difference between you and someone who has been diagnosed to be mentally insane? The only difference is you don’t have a straitjacket on.”

A few female TikTok influencers believe that the term has been used to divide transgender women and biological women further women. A YouTuber named Brett Cooper claimed that the label had become a “derogatory” word to shame natural-born females. She also alleged that there was a creepy history behind the term, but sis could be reaching.

After chopping it up with Jason Lee on Instagram, the Zola star also issued a statement about her decision to ditch the word cis.

“Even though I understand what it means and I know the definition and reasons for its use, I’m not battling a war on education and I’m keepin it simple!” she wrote. “I’m (when I’m with folx that understand the context of the word and are comfortable with it) goin to be very mindful of the people I’m talking to. Now I’ve said this on @theonlyjasonlee show now don’t bother me bout it no more.”

In the comments section, Jess posted a meme of an emotional Black woman, seemingly thanking the star for showing solidarity.

Madison says people need to watch Blessing Rose’s full TikTok video to hear her point. She claimed that the influencer wasn’t bashing biological women.

Like Jess, initially, Madison was also pissed off by the clip of Rose’s viral video, but the actress took the time to find the TikTok star’s entire rant so she could hear both sides. She said the fiery clip didn’t tell the full story of Rose’s argument. According to Madison, the influencer’s beef wasn’t aimed at biological women.

“I took the time and I went and watched the entirety of the video. And I said, ‘Oh Blessing was not talking about bio women in that status. Blessing was talking about trans men who were naturally born female, that have transitioned into a man.’ And she was also talking about intersex people. So, then I understood the context. Everybody was caught up into the term woman.”

What does intersex mean?

According to Planned Parenthood, intersex is an umbrella term that is used to describe people who are born with sexual anatomy that falls outside of the traditional male and female gender labels. An intersex individual can be born with both male and female sex organs, “such as a person with both ovarian and testicular tissues,” the organization notes on its website.

In unique cases, some intersex people can have both male and female chromosomes. They may also have genitals that fall within the male and female anatomy, but their hormones can differ. With parental consent, doctors may decide to perform surgery on intersex babies so that they can physically appear either male or female. Also, it is extremely rare.

According to Madison, Rose was trying to say that “cis women don’t own womanhood, when it comes down to menstruation, because it also applies to trans men and intersex women”– who still have periods because they were biologically born a woman.

In a follow-up video posted July 23, Rose doubled down on her stance. The influencer argued that there wasn’t a “one size fits all” approach to womanhood or manhood.

“Everyone thinks about it differently, right? Everybody has their own idea of what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a man,” Rose added. “I’m a woman because of my experiences, because of how I feel internally, because of my spirit.”

She also claimed that Cis woman “flipped’ the meaning of period to start beef with the transgender community.

“I said you don’t own the term period because a period is a function that happens naturally. Some Cis women have it. Some don’t. Trans women have their phantom periods or their hormonal cycles, and they can call it a period. You don’t own it,” she added.

Ts Madison wasn’t trying to shade Jess Hilarious.

Initially, Madison wasn’t trying to be shady when she replied to Jess Hilarious’ video. She only made a statement about Jess being misgendered because the Baltimore native had admitted to being mistaken for a transwoman in past interviews. The actress said she got pissed off by the comedienne when she claimed trans women were “delusional.”

“That was transphobic,” the star told Lee. “Every trans person walking on Earth knows what they were born….I understand that I will never be a female. There’s no way genetically possible, even if I go and have an operation. I will never be a female… but we can identify as women and we can identify as men, we can do that.”

Watch Madison’s full interview on The Jason Lee Show below.

