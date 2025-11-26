Tales From TikTok: Dangerous TikTok Challenges Linked To Hundreds Of Deaths And Thousands Of Teen Injuries

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

When people talk about “challenge” content on social media, they’re referring to a growing genre of videos that invite viewers to replicate whatever stunt is trending that week and then post their own attempt online. These challenges often appear playful or harmless at first glance, echoing viral sensations like the old ice-bucket challenge. But many of today’s popular stunts drift far beyond harmless fun, veering into territory that is genuinely dangerous and, in some cases, life-threatening. According to a new study from Omega Law Group, teens and young adults are at risk of being the most vulnerable to these dangerous challenges.

What are the worst challenges on social media? The Black Challenge, The Tide Pod Challenge, The Milk Crate, The Fire Challenge, and The Benadryl Challenge.

One of the most alarming examples is the Blackout Challenge, most commonly attempted by children aged 10 to 14. This stunt encourages participants to intentionally cut off their oxygen supply until they lose consciousness in hopes of experiencing a brief, euphoric high. The consequences range from bloodshot eyes and severe headaches to damage to neck tissues, blood vessels, and even the brain, the Omega Law Group study notes. Tragically, more than a hundred deaths have been officially linked to this challenge, and experts fear the real number may be considerably higher.

RELATED CONTENT: Clout Over Caution—The World’s 10 Most Deadliest Selfie Hotspots

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another troubling trend is the Tide Pod Challenge, which encourages kids in the same age group to bite into or swallow laundry detergent pods. Between 2016 and 2020, more than 35,000 young people ended up in emergency rooms after attempting it, and a notable portion required hospitalization. The injuries associated with this stunt are severe: chemical burns, seizures, vomiting, breathing difficulties, vision problems, poisoning in the vast majority of cases, and widespread contact dermatitis. What began as a meme quickly spiraled into a public-health nightmare.

Teens ages 15 to 18 are also encountering risks through the Milk Crate Challenge, which involves stacking plastic crates into a shaky pyramid and climbing them as if they were stairs. During 2020 and 2021 alone, over 8,000 injuries were treated in emergency departments because of this trend. Participants suffered concussions, bruises, strained muscles and ligaments, broken bones, cuts, gashes, dislocated shoulders, and even spinal cord injuries that sometimes resulted in paralysis. Most injuries stem from falls, collisions with the crates, or tripping over them, hazards built into the challenge itself.

The Fire Challenge, popular among younger teens, asks kids to pour rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer on their bodies and briefly set themselves on fire before attempting to extinguish the flames. The outcomes are predictable and devastating: severe burns, lasting scars, respiratory damage, infections, and, in some cases, death.

Similarly, the Benadryl Challenge encourages participants to ingest dangerously high doses of the allergy medication to induce hallucinations. Reported consequences include seizures, breathing difficulties, extreme dizziness, heart complications, coma, and fatal overdoses. Hospitals have documented spikes in emergency visits tied to these online stunts, with some children’s hospitals reporting a 20% to 30% increase in injuries linked directly to challenge mimicry.

Sadly, a 13-year-old tragically died while performing the challenge in 2023.

Teens and young adults spend most of their time on TikTok and Instagram, making them more susceptible to dangerous challenge culture, the study notes.

Data continues to paint a stark picture. According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 4 teens admits they have taken part in a dangerous online trend or challenge. Researchers have long understood that adolescents—especially those between 13 and 17—are biologically predisposed to take risks; their prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for judgment and impulse control, is still developing. This makes them far more susceptible to peer pressure, social validation, and the lure of online attention. In practice, that means teens and young adults make up the demographic most likely to experience serious injury while attempting challenge-related content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Social media’s sheer reach amplifies these risks. In the United States alone, Instagram has roughly 168 million monthly users, with over 12 million of them aged 13 to 17 and more than 55 million aged 18 to 24. TikTok counts nearly 183 million monthly users, including almost 12 million in the 13 to 18 bracket and more than 42 million ages 18 to 24. These platforms aren’t just places to scroll through entertainment; for many teens, they’re immersive digital environments that occupy significant portions of their day. In fact, the average TikTok user spends about 95 minutes on the app daily. With that kind of engagement—and with algorithms designed to surface highly stimulating videos—dangerous challenges can spread faster than parents, schools, or health experts can respond.

TikTok’s recommendation system, in particular, has been criticized for feeding teens a mix of addictive, sensational, and sometimes harmful content. Studies have shown that the algorithm can repeatedly expose young users to risky trends, extreme dieting advice, and emotionally distressing topics like self-harm disclosures. For many, this constant stream of provocative material doesn’t just influence what they watch; it influences what they do.

In a digital world where trends travel at the speed of a swipe, awareness matters more than ever. Teens and young adults are navigating social spaces that blur entertainment and risk, validation and danger. Understanding how these challenges circulate—and the real-world harm they cause—is a crucial step in helping young people stay safe, informed, and grounded amid the noise of viral culture.

RELATED CONTENT: Tamar Braxton Takes On Victoria Monét’s ‘Some Cut’ Challenge During Brooklyn Concert