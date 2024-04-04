MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton sent the crowd into a frenzy at the Barclays Center by taking part in Victoria Monét’s “Some Cut” dance challenge during her performance at the R&B Music Experience concert in Brooklyn, New York, March 30.

While some fans were thrilled to see the 47-year-old singer paying tribute to Victoria, others voiced criticism, accusing the R&B icon of poorly imitating the moves of the Grammy Award-winner.

A video shared to Instagram April 2 captured the R&B luminary jumping, twerking and swaying to the beats of Lil Scrappy and Trillville’s “Some Cut” as she mimicked the moves seen in Victoria’s “Some Cut” dance challenge on TikTok during her performance. The audience enthusiastically cheered on the “Love and War” singer as she grooved and had a ball onstage.

Instagram users react to Braxton’s “Some Cut” dance challenge at the R&B Music Experience concert.

Braxton’s tribute to Victoria sparked varied reactions among fans in the comments section. Some users penned that Braxton flawlessly mastered the challenge.

“Tamar ate that UP,” wrote one user.

Another netizen commented, “Okay, Tay! She nailed this challenge. Can we run this back?”

A third fan chimed in, “I love it!”

Unfortunately, Braxton’s tribute to Victoria was met with disapproval by some. A few Instagram netizens slammed Braxton, noting how her rendition of the dance was weak.

“Why is she copying? Leave that with Victoria!” penned one naysayer.

Another objector commented, “At least learn how to do the dance right!!!”

A third user wrote, “Can’t dance to save her life, but she thinks she is dropping it like it’s hot okkkk. We love you, Tay Tay, but leave this routine for Victoria.”

This isn’t the first time that Braxton has participated in the viral TikTok trend.

On March 6, 2023, a TikTok video captured the singer showcasing her dance skills while taking on Victoria’s challenge during a concert in Tampa. This time, Braxton’s moves seemed more restrained, yet she put her heart into it. The adoring crowd erupted in cheers as the beloved singer successfully completed the challenge.

Braxton appears to be a fan of the 34-year-old singer’s music, too. In January, a video posted to Instagram captured the R&B veteran singing a soulful rendition of Victoria’s hit song, “On My Mama,” a standout track from her Grammy Award-winning album, Jaguar II.

We love to see Tamar Braxton giving Victoria her flowers. She looked like she was having some fun onstage, too. What do you think? Did she nail Victoria’s “Some Cut” challenge?

