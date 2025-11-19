When The Government Shutdown Snatched Paychecks, Angela Walker’s TWST Salon Offered Women Free Hairstyles

Source: Unknown / N Natural Hair Studio During the recent government shutdown, frustration had become routine. Paychecks stopped; bills did not, and for many families across the D.C. region, self-care became a luxury out of reach. Angela Walker noticed the shift first in conversation. Clients at her award-winning N Natural Hair Studio in Silver Spring, Md., started canceling appointments. Some of her customers hadn’t been paid in weeks. Others were stretching out styles longer than usual. “When I first heard about the furlough, I said I’d really like for us to offer free services,” Walker recalled in an interview. “But we were hiring so quickly to keep up with demand that if we did it then, it would’ve been a frenzy.” So she waited—and listened. A Call To Serve The idea never left her. In late October, she found herself watching the numbers one weekend. “We had one Sunday that wasn’t that busy,” she said. “It wasn’t that slow, but it was enough traffic where I was like, we could offer free services on this day—have extra team members come in—and we could make it happen.” “I kind of called [my publicist] in a panic,” she said. “We thought it was going to be like 50 people. She told us, ‘You’ve got to shut down the signup because everyone’s expecting to come in.’”



She told herself, If God gives us another Sunday like this, we’ll do it. The next week, she got her answer. “I made the decision on a Sunday,” Walker said. “Then on Monday, I let the team know. Our social media lady did a skit with the team that day, and she posted it on Tuesday. By Wednesday or Thursday, it started flooding in with the requests.” Within 48 hours, 95 people had signed up for free hair services at the TWST Bar Pop-Up, her express-service offshoot of N Natural Hair Studio.

Pulling Off The Impossible The salon, known for being walk-in only, had to adapt fast.“At first, people were just going to walk in,” Walker said. “The signup was really just for us to gauge how many people to expect.” She reorganized everything. Clients were given arrival windows, stylists were divided into shifts starting as early as 8 a.m., and the team prepared to stay until 9 or 10 that night. By the end of the day, they had serviced 73 people. “It took a team of 20—17 stylists and shampoo assistants, our social media lady, and two booking concierges who work offsite,” Walker said. “Had this happened even two months ago, we could never have done this. We just didn’t have the staff to pull it off.” What she remembers most was the energy. “The clients were so grateful,” she said. “Some of them were literally in tears before they even got their hair done, just telling us, ‘Thank you so much for doing this.’” One woman said she had just canceled her usual appointment because she couldn’t pay. “Then she saw this thing pop up on Instagram, and it was just so timely,” Walker recalled. Others offered to give back in small ways—baked goods, home-cooked meals, even handmade thank-you cards. “They were like, ‘Whatever we can give y’all, we want to give you,’” she said. Across three salons on the same block, the day carried a feeling Walker can’t quite put into words. “If you stepped into any of those salons, it just felt good,” she said. “The conversations that were being had, the laughs, the hugs—it was just a really feel-good moment, not just for the people who came to get serviced, but for us, too.” A Business Built On Nostalgia And Community Walker believes that what makes TWST Bar special isn’t only its efficiency, but the atmosphere. “The branding is very nostalgic,” she said. “When people come, it feels very old-school. I don’t know what your salon experience was when you were growing up, but when I was younger, I would go with my aunt early Saturday morning. I remember being there for hours, but I also remember the conversations, the people laughing, everyone feeling good when they walked out.” She said the same dynamic shows up in her salon now. “Because we’re walk-in only, people might have to wait ten minutes. But while they’re waiting, they’re talking to the person beside them or asking the little girl who’s drawing, ‘What are you drawing?’ It’s filled with noise from conversation. You come in by yourself and leave feeling like you were sitting in your best friend’s living room.”

From Dreamer To Industry Disruptor Walker founded N Natural Hair Studio at 23 years old, saving $30,000 in a single year to open her first space. “My parents and boyfriend thought I was crazy,” she wrote on the company’s website. “I was working unrelenting hours and walking around in shoes with holes in the bottom.” That gamble became one of the defining decisions of her life. “This company is the second-best thing I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “My first son being the first.” Now, more than a decade later, the business has grown from a solo venture to what she describes as “a machine that serves hundreds of people a month—and by the time you read this, maybe thousands.” She’s also evolved as a leader. A devoted Bikram yoga practitioner—she once practiced 365 consecutive days between 2019 and 2020—Walker says she’s more grounded and patient than when she started. “Maybe that’s the yogi in me,” she added in the bio. Her approach to ownership is unusual in an industry notorious for burnout and instability. Team members at N Natural Hair Studio receive paid vacation, sick leave, and soon, she says, health insurance and retirement benefits. “We use hair as a tool to empower women who come into our space,” she wrote, “but most importantly to empower our own lives and power our livelihood.”



