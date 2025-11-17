Close
11 Stars Proudly Repping Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

From Fantasia To Marsha Ambrosius: 11 Stars Proudly Repping The Pretty Poodles Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Paws Up To The Pretty Poodles Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Published on November 17, 2025

Happy (belated) Founder’s Day to all of my SoRHOrs of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.! Founded on the Irvington campus at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, we celebrated 103 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service on November 12. Even though the official anniversary was earlier this week, the pride and joy of SGRho continue to radiate today.

This year’s celebration is especially meaningful for me, as it marks my first Founder’s Day since being inducted into the sorority as an honorary member. To say I’m honored is an understatement. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself representing Sigma Gamma Rho—but baby, when purpose calls you, you answer. And on July 5, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, I answered that call and found my tribe.

The love, the laughter, the light, and the sisterhood feel like home. Being an A Sigma woman has deepened my understanding of what true sisterhood and service look like, because we don’t just talk about community—we move for it.

RELATED CONTENT: Gabby Thomas, Beverly Johnson, Laura Coates & Karine Jean-Pierre Inducted Into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

As we celebrate 103 years, we don’t just celebrate our sorority’s longevity. We don’t just honor the service, sisterhood, and scholarship that Sigma Gamma Rho was built on, We also pay tribute to our seven phenomenal founders — Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure — seven resiliant trailblazing educators who believed in women’s ability to uplift, educate, and transform communities. A vision that was BIGGER than creating a sisterhood; it was to build a movement that made women GREATER. GREAT in mind, GREAT in service, and most of all, GREAT in spirit. And over a century later, we remain committed to upholding that mission.

I beam with pride knowing I’m walking in the footsteps of so many beautiful, brilliant women who are great and committed to energizing Greater for women, girls, and the world. Below you’ll find a few of our powerhouse Sorors who have influenced culture, provoked change and entertained and enlightened the world.

1. Singer / Actress Nicci Gilbert

    2. Singer/Actress Fantasia

    3. Educator/Influencer Brittany Garrett

    4. Journalist Jelisa Raquel

    5. Singer/Songwriter Marsha Ambrosius

    6. Model Anita Hawkins

    7. Content Creator Lorna Finn

    8. Singer/Songwriter Kelly Price

    9. Rapper/Host MC Lyte

    10. Former WNBA Star Sheryl Swoopes

    11. Gospel Singer Tasha Page -Lockhart

    https://www.instagram.com/p/DNL-nusJg0P/?igsh=ZWg4OWhkbW45NDlm

    RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks & More Inducted Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

