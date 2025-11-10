Close
Why Black Grandmas Swear By Ginger Ale For Everything

Black Grandma’s Obsession With Ginger Ale: The Original Soul Food Remedy

Our Black grandmothers and elders have always loved ginger ale — a family staple with deep African roots. Here’s what we know about this beloved, fizzy tradition.

Published on November 10, 2025

Our Black grandmas and elders have always had a special love for ginger ale: it’s become a cherished family tradition. Whether it’s poured alongside Sunday dinner, offered to soothe a cold, or enjoyed as a refreshing treat on a hot summer day, ginger ale holds a familiar place in our homes and hearts.

Kev OnStage pointed out the drink’s popularity in the Black community

Ginger ale is so popular in the Black community that comedian Kev OnStage recently took to X, asking his Black followers to declare what the “official Black people brand of ginger ale” was.

Hilariously, Kev OnStage’s followers flocked to the comments section with some great replies, many mentioning classics like Canada Dry, Seagram’s, and Vernors.

But what is it about this simple, fizzy drink that makes our elders love it so much? I can confidently say my grandparents had me drinking it religiously growing up, whether I had a cold or just needed something to wash down lunch or dinner.

Ginger ale is deeply embedded in African history.

As reported by NewsOne, the cultural significance of this beverage is deeply intertwined with African and African American familial traditions that have been passed down for generations. According to the Smithsonian Institution, the Slave Narratives—a remarkable collection compiled by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) between 1936 and 1938—offer a rare glimpse into the daily lives, traditions, and resilience of enslaved and formerly enslaved African Americans. Within these firsthand accounts, historians discovered references to the use of ginseng, a botanical relative of ginger, among enslaved communities in the Western Appalachian region. 

Historians believe that enslaved individuals used ginseng leaves to wrap around those suffering from fevers or body aches, believing the plant’s cooling and restorative properties could draw out illness. Modern scientific studies now affirm what these ancestors intuitively understood: ginseng helps strengthen the immune system and supports overall vitality.

The WPA archives note that enslaved and newly freed people often harvested and sold wild ginseng to generate income. In many African American communities, herbal medicine was intertwined with Hoodoo, a spiritual tradition that merged West and Central African beliefs with the realities of life in the American South. Emerging during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Hoodoo became a powerful expression of resistance, healing, and empowerment. Per the Push Black, Hoodoo practitioners often viewed roots and herbs such as ginseng as sacred tools for restoring strength, protecting the spirit, and attracting good fortune.

Over time, this deep passion for plants and natural remedies was passed down through generations. For centuries, many Black families have turned to ginger and its cousin, ginseng, for their restorative and healing qualities. Ginger ale, in particular, became a household staple, an accessible and affordable cure-all for upset stomachs, colds, and fatigue. While commercial companies later capitalized on the drink’s supposed “healing” powers, our ancestors had already understood the plant’s real medicinal value long before it hit the shelves.

From a scientific standpoint, their wisdom holds true. According to NewsOne, ginger contains a natural compound called gingerol, celebrated for its strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It aids digestion, soothes nausea, and helps the body defend against oxidative stress. Whether through ginseng leaves wrapped around feverish bodies or a cool glass of ginger ale lovingly offered to ease discomfort, these practices reflect more than home remedies; they’re living testaments to the knowledge, resilience, and resourcefulness passed down through generations.

So, the next time you crack open a bottle of ginger ale, take a moment to thank your elders for preserving not just a comforting drink, but a tradition steeped in healing, heritage, and the incredible power of our roots.

