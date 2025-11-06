Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Source: DANIEL BUAH/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

Every now and then, you’ll see a Black woman or man confidently strutting down the street with a silky bonnet perched just right. They come in all sizes and sometimes in bold, eye-catching colors. And if you’re a true fashionista reading this (and maybe a bonnet lover yourself), you probably have one to match your fit any day of the week—they’re that versatile.

Over the last decade, bonnets have become a recognizable symbol of Black beauty culture, self-care, and community identity. But where did this revolutionary hair garment originate? To understand why so many Black people wear bonnets—especially at night—we have to look back at the history of Black hair care. Beneath every bonnet lies a story of preservation, pride, cultural celebration, and holistic health.

What are bonnets?

Made typically of silk, bonnets are head coverings used to protect the hair. They help Black people retain moisture in their crown, preserve hairstyles like braids or a beautiful sew-in, and shield the hair from the elements, such as dust and lint.

Where did the bonnet come from?

Bonnets first emerged in the 18th century, used throughout Europe and the North to help keep the heads of European women warm, according to the National Museum of American History. Some wore them as a daily style statement or fashion piece. From simple cotton sunbonnets to voluminous silk evening bonnets, the bonnet served as a symbol of daily life and beauty for European women.

At this time, Black women had their own version of this incredible hair tool. They wore headwraps as a form of traditional expression. In June, Star Donaldson, a writer for Byrdie, examined this practice further, finding in her research that at the time, headwraps were worn as traditional attire in African regions like Ghana and Namibia, where people referred to them as dukus and doek, respectively.

“How you styled a headwrap reflected wealth, ethnicity, marital status, emotional state, and other facets of identity,” Donaldson explained.

Bonnets were once used to dehumanize Black women.

Sadly, when Africans were enslaved and brought to the Americas, their hair care traditions were disrupted. Enslavers often used headwraps to embarrass African women. Notably, in 1786, the governor of Louisiana required all free Black women to wear a tignon or a headwrap to make them different from white women, according to Women & The American History.

Tignons were head scarves typically worn by enslaved women to keep their hair up while they worked. The awful law was primarily put in place to appease white locals who feared the beauty of free Black women throughout the state, nervous that “too many white men” would find them attractive. By requiring free Black women to wear the same hair covering, the governor marked them as related to enslaved women rather than white women, setting a clear distinction and forcing them to cover what he considered one of their most attractive features.

Black women did not let the petty law keep them down; they rose up in spite. The tignon was widely adopted in accordance with the law, but women used colorful, expensive fabrics and tied them with ornate knots, Women & The American History noted. They also decorated them with feathers and jewels. Instead of being a signal of the inferiority of free Black women, it became a mark of their beauty, wealth, and creativity, a subtle rebellion against a colonial government that wanted to keep them down.

Later, head coverings—often simple scarves or rags—became practical tools for enslaved women to shield their hair from dirt, sweat, and harsh conditions, as slavery progressed. Over time, these coverings took on layered meanings, serving as symbols of survival, resistance, and cultural continuity amid the grim realities of that era.

“In parts of Central America, Black women used the folds in their headscarves to communicate coded messages to one another that enslavers could not understand,” Donaldson noted in her research for Byrdie.

Black women found power in the bonnet in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Black women continued to find power in their hair and identity through the bonnet well into the 19th century. Many women adopted silk or satin scarves at night to preserve their elaborate, pressed, or curled hairstyles. As straightening combs and later chemical relaxers became common, nighttime hair protection was essential to maintain the investment of time and money required to protect the style.

The modern satin or silk bonnet evolved in the mid-20th century as synthetic fabrics and mass production made them more affordable. Bonnets boomed, particularly during the Natural Hair Movement, when Black women began to embrace their natural hair texture, ditch straightening tools, and wear styles that celebrated their unique beauty. These bonnets served a key practical purpose: preventing hair breakage and dryness caused by friction with cotton pillowcases. Textured natural hair—especially kinky, coily, or curly types—retains moisture differently than straight hair, and satin or silk reduces moisture loss.

Let us wear our bonnets in peace.

Their use and utility hold firm today. For Black women and men alike, bonnets are an act of care and preservation. They protect braids, twists, waves, and other styles, reducing the need for daily manipulation and promoting healthy hair.

However, in recent years, wearing bonnets outside the home has sparked public conversations about beauty and self-expression. Critics often frame bonnets in public as “unprofessional” or “unkempt.” Actress and comedian Mo’Nique famously called for Black women to stop wearing bonnets in public, so that we could maintain “pride” in our appearance. But that’s easier said than done. This tradition has been deeply embedded in Black culture for centuries. Many Black people see bonnets as symbols of authenticity and cultural pride—which is exactly what they are.

Bonnets throughout history have been a sign of beauty and functionality for Black folks. They protected our hair and spoke to the cultural battles that we have endured through the years, worn loudly as acts of pride, celebration, and resistance. Black people wear bonnets because they represent a lineage of resilience, creativity, and care. From African traditions to modern beauty practices, bonnets are both functional and deeply symbolic, an everyday expression of self-love, history, and cultural preservation.

So the next time you see Black people wearing a bonnet proudly, let them shine in peace.

