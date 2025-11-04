Style & Fashion

Wanna Wear Winnie Harlow's Clothes? There's An App For That

Wanna Dress Like Winnie Harlow? Now You Can Literally Shop Her Closet

Celebs like Winnie Harlow are already using the OneOff, allowing fans to shop items from their unique wardrobe and fashion selections.

Published on November 4, 2025

Atlantis The Royal: Dolce&Gabbana x Ounass At Cloud 22
OneOff, a new AI-powered shopping platform, is giving fashionistas around the world the power to find and purchase the exact outfits their favorite celebrities wear with ease.

On Wednesday, Bobby Maylack, former chief creative officer at Cameo, and Emir Talu, a founding team member at Blank Street, launched OneOff, an AI-powered app designed to make the fashion discovery process more efficient. The platform uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze paparazzi photos and social media posts of select A-listers, building feeds that spotlight their unique styles and aesthetics.

“Today, people are more passionate about what their favorite celebrities, influencers, and friends are wearing,” Maylack told Fashionista. “But you have to turn into Sherlock Holmes in figuring out what this product is: You’re going on fan accounts, you’re going on TikTok searching for their name, you’re doing reverse image searching. This was a massive existing consumer behavior that was really messy for the buyer.”

Bobby Maylack wants OneOff to be like the “Spotify” of fashion.

The app’s interface allows users to explore fashion in a highly personalized way. The shopping experience is curated by celebrities, tastemakers, and even friends, creating a blend of authenticity and discovery. Users can search for outfits for specific occasions or simply browse through looks worn by their favorite stars. Several fashion-forward celebs like Winnie Harlow, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Palermo, and Olivia Jade are already using the app, allowing fans to shop items from their unique wardrobe and fashion selections. Over time, OneOff plans to expand this roster, allowing any creator with strong engagement to become verified and earn commissions from in-app purchases.

Maylack likened the app to Spotify, but for fashion.

“Spotify built this platform that has curated playlists from your friends, from your favorite celebrities, from your favorite music artists, and then uses that listening data to start making recommendations for what you should listen to. We were really passionate about building that for the fashion space.”

Why was OneOff created?
Bobby Maylack told Forbes that OneOff was created to bring accessibility to the fashion and e-commerce space. Inspiration for the app came after observing how the way people shop has dramatically shifted over the past decade. Discovery once happened mostly in physical stores, but now it thrives across e-commerce, TikTok feeds, and Instagram stories. Despite this evolution, finding exact celebrity looks remains cumbersome, requiring screenshots, Pinterest searches, and deep dives into fan accounts. OneOff aims to eliminate that friction. By combining AI analysis with direct links to purchase, the platform ensures that what users see is exactly what they can buy, making the path to purchase seamless, social, and fun. 

When users set up their profiles, they’re asked to share their individual style preferences. Once that’s done, they can follow verified celebrities, browse their wishlists and closets, and subscribe to curated collections tailored to specific seasons, occasions, or current trends. 

Every tap, follow, and favorite helps the app’s algorithm learn more about each user’s taste, sharpening its ability to deliver hyper-personalized product recommendations. When a user clicks on an item, they’re seamlessly directed to one of the app’s retail partners—such as Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, Ssense, or Revolve—where they can complete their purchase directly within the app. Each transaction feeds valuable data back into the system, continuously improving the accuracy of future recommendations, Forbes noted. 

Would you try the OneOff app? Tell us in the comments section. 

