Wanna Dress Like Winnie Harlow? Now You Can Literally Shop Her Closet

OneOff, a new AI-powered shopping platform, is giving fashionistas around the world the power to find and purchase the exact outfits their favorite celebrities wear with ease.

On Wednesday, Bobby Maylack, former chief creative officer at Cameo, and Emir Talu, a founding team member at Blank Street, launched OneOff, an AI-powered app designed to make the fashion discovery process more efficient. The platform uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze paparazzi photos and social media posts of select A-listers, building feeds that spotlight their unique styles and aesthetics.

“Today, people are more passionate about what their favorite celebrities, influencers, and friends are wearing,” Maylack told Fashionista. “But you have to turn into Sherlock Holmes in figuring out what this product is: You’re going on fan accounts, you’re going on TikTok searching for their name, you’re doing reverse image searching. This was a massive existing consumer behavior that was really messy for the buyer.”

Bobby Maylack wants OneOff to be like the “Spotify” of fashion.

The app’s interface allows users to explore fashion in a highly personalized way. The shopping experience is curated by celebrities, tastemakers, and even friends, creating a blend of authenticity and discovery. Users can search for outfits for specific occasions or simply browse through looks worn by their favorite stars. Several fashion-forward celebs like Winnie Harlow, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Palermo, and Olivia Jade are already using the app, allowing fans to shop items from their unique wardrobe and fashion selections. Over time, OneOff plans to expand this roster, allowing any creator with strong engagement to become verified and earn commissions from in-app purchases.

“Spotify built this platform that has curated playlists from your friends, from your favorite celebrities, from your favorite music artists, and then uses that listening data to start making recommendations for what you should listen to. We were really passionate about building that for the fashion space.”