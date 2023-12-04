MadameNoire Featured Video

Luxury atelier Louis Vuitton’s latest addition to its tenured fashion house is receiving side eyes from fashionistas and regular folks on social media after it dropped.

For Louis Vuitton’s Fall/ Winter 2023 season, the French outfitter released its “Illusion High Boot.” The prosthetic-looking footwear comes with a hefty almost $2,500 price tag and is available in two lengths– ankle and knee. And don’t get it twisted, Louis Vuitton understands the importance of representation and diversity– the garish boot is available in Black and white flesh-colored limbs and dropped at the end of last month. The Illusion boot is designed to mimic a bare leg rocking a Louis Vuitton-branded bobby sock with a black classic pump design. The boot is exclusively sold on the French fashion house’s website.

Online users weighed in quickly on the prosthetic fashion concept.

One woman promised to come back with her finished look as she hilariously laughed at the prosthetic-looking boot on the X app.

Louis Vuitton’s Illusion boot heel sock thingamabob isn’t the only wtf design from a fashion house.

In 2019, Gucci caught flack when the Italian fashion house thought it was a good idea to take from Sikh culture by having white models walk the runway wearing a $790 dastaar (Sikh turban).

The Sikh Coalition spoke out about Gucci’s tone-deaf fashion design.

“The turban is not just an accessory to monetize. Many find this cultural appropriation inappropriate since those wearing the turban just for fashion will not appreciate its deep religious significance.”

Louis Vuitton has not commented on its Illusion boot. The retailer hasn’t sold out of them, though.

Understandably.