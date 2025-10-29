Television

Keke Palmer’s ‘Southern Fried Rice’ Ignites Controversy

‘A Lotta Mess!’ Keke Palmer’s ‘Southern Fried Rice’ Ignites Conversation And Controversy: ‘This Thing Is So Weird’

Keke Palmer and Nakia Stephens launched "Southern Fried Rice" on KeyTV, a network celebrating Black stories—but its Asian American lead has split social media, sparking debate over representation.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer, Nakia Stephens, Southern Friend Rice, KeyTV
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Getty

Keke Palmer and screenwriter Nakia Stephens have joined forces to bring a new original series, Southern Fried Rice, to Palmer’s KeyTV platform, a digital media network dedicated to uplifting Black stories and creatives. But since the show’s release, social media users have been divided over its unique plotline, which centers on an Asian American character.

Premiering its first two episodes on Oct. 22, Southern Fried Rice follows an Asian American woman, Koko Johnson, played by Page Yang, as she explores her identity and culture while growing up with Southern Black parents. The themes collide when Koko attends Wright University, a prestigious fictional HBCU in Atlanta, and her late father’s alma mater. There, she faces questions of belonging and self-discovery, according to Complex. The cast also includes Kordell Beckham, Choyce Brown, Ashley India, Jada Lewis, and Shaun Rose.

RELATED CONTENT: Love Shouldn’t Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth

Palmer described the project as embodying her network’s mission— a story that celebrates “diverse realities while still being full of humor, love, and heart.” Yet, not everyone online agreed with the actress’s ethos.

Reactions to Southern Fried Rice have been mixed

After the trailer and first two episodes dropped, some social media users voiced frustration. On X, one user wrote that the show’s lead should have been a Black actress, given its HBCU setting and KeyTV’s mission to center Black stories. 

“Black women aren’t a monolith; they could’ve easily made it about the transformation you go through experiencing an HBCU. Esp if said BW went to a PWI. This just looks like a sloppy attempt to force diversity in a show when black people have to beg for one supp-role elsewhere,” the user penned. 

Another added:

“I think the obvious issue is, there is literally no need for the main character at an HBCU to be asian???”

Some users said the show pulled influence from the real-life story of Cindy Wilson.

Some users also pointed out similarities between Stephens’ show and the real-life story of writer Cindy Wilson, a Korean-born woman adopted by a Black family in Mississippi. Wilson, who detailed her journey in her 2018 memoir Too Much Soul, wrote about growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, after being adopted from Seoul, South Korea. “See how she fights and loves her way through life as she searches for her identity and discovers her place in the world despite the strongholds that society tries to place on her,” the book’s description reads.

Several people online accused Stephens of failing to give Wilson proper credit.

Still, other viewers embraced the series’ unconventional storyline. One person on X wrote:

“I know plenty of non POC that went to HBCUs that received scholarships for being a minority, so I’m interested in seeing how this turns out.”

Another viewer appreciated the show’s approach to cultural representation, saying:

“Am I the only one open to the idea of this? I watched the trailer and the main character is tastefully written (w/o a Blaccent) and there are plenty of Black women and men within the show.”

Keke Palmer and Nakia Stephens chimed in on the discourse.

As the controversy spread, both Palmer and Stephens addressed the conversation directly. In a video shared on Oct. 23, Palmer spoke out to clarify the intentions behind Southern Fried Rice and to spotlight the Black creatives involved in the project, including Stephens, whom she has invested almost half a million dollars in over the years for previous shows on KeyTV.

“I wanted to chop it up real quick about this series called ‘Southern Fried Rice’ that’s premiering on KeyTV, which is receiving some controversial feedback. Now, Southern Fried Rice was created by Nakia Stephens. While I can’t speak to her inspiration for the show, I can speak to her dedication as a creative,” Palmer said in a video posted on social media. “Nakia has written, showran, and produced four shows alongside her Damn Write Originals team with KeyTV, and KeyTV has proudly invested over half a million dollars in her creations. And I say that because it’s not easy to obtain that kind of investment.”

She continued:

“[At] KeyTV, that is the ethos of the company. It’s a network, not just because it has stars and shows or has talent, but because it’s about the people who create the shows and connecting them.”

Keke Palmer went on to name other Black creatives KeyTV has supported, including Antwan Lawshe, Eric & Rosero McCoy, and Chelsea Sanders, adding:

“Look, what you like is subjective, but the support of Black creatives is not, and it’s a task that KeyTV takes on with pride. Because if you want to be a creative, you have to be able to create, and that takes money, and it’s KeyTV’s mission to find the funds for you to be in practice, for you to experience trial and error, and to take your projects off the page and get more than one chance to do it in action. So, whether you like it all or some or none, I say, give these creators a chance to grow as we continue to grow in supporting them.”

Stephens also spoke up, posting a message on Instagram that same day.

“I welcome conversation. I welcome curiosity,” she shared. “Our ultimate goal was to spark conversation around culture, around belonging and identity, and so that’s what I think I’ve done.”

She added that the show had been a decade in the making and was deeply personal:

Southern Fried Rice is 10-plus years in the making, and it was inspired by my own HBCU experience and observations as a student at Savannah State University, the first public HBCU in Georgia,” she explained. “I had friends at Savannah State University. And people in my orbit who were non-Black and had to navigate a historically Black space, and I saw how hard and challenging and fun and beautiful it was for them to do so, and that sparked my curiosity and honestly planted the seed for Southern Fried Rice.”

Have you seen Southern Fried Rice yet? Tell us your thoughts about the show in the comments section. 

RELATED CONTENT: National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said ‘Free The Nipple’ And Went Braless

Related Tags

HBCU HBCUs keke palmer Nakia Stephens Southern Fried Rice
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

RHOP: Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant

Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On 'Holding' Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle 'Green-Eyed Bandit' Break Their Silence

Bossip
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
27th Annual Angel Ball - Arrivals

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Pretty In Pink As She Supports Grandma Tina Knowles As The Angel Ball 2025 Guest Of Honor

Bossip

The Fashion Credits: All The Looks From Denee Benton’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close