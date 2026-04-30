How Meta AI Glasses Are Helping This Legally Blind Black Woman See The World

“It changes a lot. I’m even able to get descriptions. As I mentioned, I don’t see detail, so being able to ask, ‘Hey Meta, what’s in front of me?’ — it can give me extreme detail, up to what someone’s design is on their shirt,” she said.

Chrichelle Brown is a Washington native who is legally blind . She has the ability to see people and objects; however, she struggles to see details. Insert Meta AI Glasses. Brown explained to NBC Washington how she gets aid from an AI assistant with a simple voice command.

Meta AI Glasses are one of the latest forms of technology that blends style with function. There are currently three main categories of these Meta glasses. They primarily aim to let users capture pictures and videos hands-free and stream audio. One can also make calls or send text messages. Though anyone can use them, they have really been a game-changer for visually impaired people.

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There is an app that Brown uses called Be My Eyes, where she can get real-time assistance by connecting it to her glasses. Real-life volunteers share audio feedback to users.

She provided examples of how the app works in combination with the Meta AI glasses.

“I use them to sometimes help me pick out certain clothes if I think I want them to match a certain way,” she said. “If I’m at the store and they can’t find a representative, I will use Be My Eyes to get a volunteer to help me find the specific items at a grocery store.”

Brown also teaches students at the Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind how to use the glasses in their everyday lives. Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind is an organization in Washington, D.C., and Silver Springs that provides aid to those who are blind or visually impaired.

Her journey with the nonprofit began when she decided to get extra training with them through their Foundations of Adjustment to Blindness. It’s a course where participants learn mobility, assistive technology training, and skills to live independently.

After that, she completed a work-study summer program through Columbia Light House.

During the pandemic, Brown became an employee with the nonprofit. In her role, she scheduled transportation and training sessions for members. On top of providing phone app resources, she also shared resources for reading. Currently, she hosts a three-day seminar that is free to the community.

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