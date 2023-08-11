MadameNoire Featured Video

More details are emerging about the wild brawl that broke out on a dock near Montgomery’s historic Riverfront Park. One witness alleged that the white mob who attacked the innocent Black co-captain threatened to get a gun and dropped the n-word during the chaotic altercation.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman named Crystal Warren, who was working on the Harriott II riverboat on the day of the incident, claimed that the white assailants shouted “Fuck that n*****” before they bum-rushed the Harriott II’s Black co-captain, Damien Pickett.

Warren claimed that the white mobsters dropped the n-word after Pickett asked them to move their private boat so that the Harriott could park in its designated spot.

According to Warren, when the captain of the boat asked the white folks to move their private vessel, the petty assailants allegedly cussed out the captain and flipped him the bird. Warren and her crew were forced to wait over 17 minutes until Pickett and her 16-year-old son Daniel took matters into their own hands.

The duo hopped on a small commercial boat toward the dock and began to move the white mob’s boat out of the way. But things went all the way left. According to Warren, one of the pale suspects shouted the n-word and threatened to get a gun as they punched, kicked and tackled Pickett. In the viral fight video, Daniel can be seen trying to pull the angry white men off of the Black co-captain. Warren claimed that her son was punched and that he suffered bruises to the ribs during the crazy riverfront brawl.

Thankfully, Black bystanders rushed to defend Pickett and Daniel during the wild melee, including one man that pulled out a folding chair and laid the smackdown on members of the Caucasian mob.

The suspects of the Riverfront brawl have been revealed.

During a press conference Aug. 8, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert revealed that three men had been charged in connection to the brutal melee. Richard Roberts, 48, was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree assault. Warren claimed that he allegedly punched her son.

Police have also charged 23-year-old Allen Todd and 25-year-old Zachary Shipman for Pickett’s egregious assault. Both also face charges of 3rd-degree assault. Police have all three men in custody, and more charges could follow pending the investigation.

Now, we bet you’re wondering about the Black brother who pulled out that folding chair, right? According to the Washington Press, the man, 42-year-old Reggie Gray, has not turned himself in yet.

And what folding chair?

Play

During Tuesday’s press conference, Chief Albert said there were 227 people aboard the Harriott when the vicious brawl broke out on the riverfront. The city-owned river cruise ship takes passengers on two-hour tours up and down the Montogomery River. The ship waited over 40 minutes to park in its designated spot due to the white group’s idiotic behavior. When Pickett and the captain tried to contact the group, they were met with “obscene gestures, curse words and taunting.”

Anyone with additional information about the brawl is encouraged to contact the Montgomery Police Department.

RELATED CONTENT: Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Families At Walt Disney World That Led To 3 Arrests