‘Who All Gon’ Be There?!’ Danity Kane Fans Furious After ‘UnTold Chapter’ Tour Announcement — Without Dawn Richard

Source: WWD / Getty

Get your first-aid kit handy — Danity Kane are back! The platinum-selling girl group recently announced their UnTold Chapter Tour. “This isn’t a comeback. It’s a revelation,” the band expressed ahead of the anticipated nostalgic event. What’s more, the group lineup will be a secret reveal on tour. “Three voices from one of the most iconic girl groups of the 21st century are stepping back onto the stage together,” Danity Kane captioned the promo flyer on Instagram featuring a trio of silhouettes. “Which three? That’s the mystery. And it’s part of the fire that has fans and critics buzzing,” the band added.

Which Danity Kane members are returning to the stage?

Of course, Danity Kane originally had five members: Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, D. Woods, Shannon Bex, and Aundrea Fimbres. Woods exited the group in 2008, while Richard and Fimbres left in 2014. It’s still unconfirmed who the three touring leading ladies will be. However, according to VIBE, Richard will not be a part of the onstage reunion. “I am not a part of this. I have not heard about nor knew about it. Sending everyone love,” the former band member responded to a fan earlier this month.

RELATED CONTENT: Danity Kane’s D. Woods Makes Shocking Allegations Against Diddy Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal — It Was ‘Scary To Be By Yourself’

Danity Kane’s fandom after ‘Making the Band’

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the famed girl group. Danity Kane rose to fame in 2005, following their formation on season three of Diddy’s Making The Band series. The beloved girl group was signed to his label Bad Boy Records. Danity Kane is the first female group to have two consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Known for hits like “Show Stopper,” the group’s self-titled debut is certified Platinum. The forthcoming tour announcement comes after Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Richard, O’Day and Woods all spoke out against Diddy amid the criminal case. Moreover, Richard testified at the federal court trial. Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months on Oct. 3.