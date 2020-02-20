Dawn Richard Says Diddy Would Tell Girls Of Danity Kane, “You’re Ugly. You Gotta Fix Your Face” To Help Build Thick Skin

“He would bring us in the room and say, ‘You’re ugly. You gotta fix your face.’ Wild stuff. But he was preparing us for what the industry would be,” she said. “But if we would have done what we did in this time, Puff would have been crucified. Because you can’t talk to women now — what he was saying, it was aggressive. It was really aggressive. It was crazy.”

All that being said though, Richard, to this day, still values the lessons she learned working with Diddy, even when he fired her group mates, broke up Diddy Dirty Money because they weren’t getting the reception he hoped for, encouraged her to stick to regular, contemporary R&B, and then quietly rooted for her when she blew up as an independent underground artist.

“This is what I appreciate about him. He’s exactly who everyone thinks he is,” she said. “He didn’t change. He was exactly what I thought he would be. He gave me an opportunity and it was up to me to figure out what to do with that. He didn’t owe me anything, nobody really does in this industry. You’ve got to figure that out for yourself. If you’re smart, you’ll make an opportunity happen for yourself.”

“Puff, it was not all great, but man did he teach me to have the tools to be ready; lessons, bread crumbs that I will take,” she added. ” If I’m going to take the risk, I’m okay with whatever the outcome because I can create it. It doesn’t matter where it falls, it can be done. And if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it at the best of my ability so that no matter if no one loves it, they can’t say it wasn’t of quality.”