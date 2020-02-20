Dawn Richard Says Diddy Would Tell Girls Of Danity Kane, “You’re Ugly. You Gotta Fix Your Face” To Help Build Thick Skin

2 hours ago  |  
By Victoria Uwumarogie

Dawn Richard and Diddy

Source: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images / Getty

Singer Dawn Richard recently sat down with the guys of the popular New Orleans podcast Wild Wayne Unchained to talk about the beginnings of her music career, and her experiences with Diddy while trying to make the cut in Danity Kane and as a part of the short-lived eclectic group Diddy Dirty Money. It was a really interesting conversation.

One of the most intriguing aspects of their chat though was Richard’s memory of the ups and downs of working with Diddy, both as a bandmate and as the head of Bad Boy pulling the strings. There have been many stories, frustrated ones at that, of past Bad Boy artists having less than positive dealings with the legendary mogul, most recently rapper Mase. However, before the “Welcome Back” rapper put Diddy on blast, Richard gave him props for not only helping her be introduced to the experimental R&B she does now, but also for helping to prepare her for the brutal industry, despite unorthodox, sometimes harsh methods.

One way he did that, as she stated on the podcast, was to give her and the other girls who wanted to be and would end up being in Danity Kane, thick skin. She admits now that the things he said then would not be acceptable in this era of #MeToo.

“He would bring us in the room and say, ‘You’re ugly. You gotta fix your face.’ Wild stuff. But he was preparing us for what the industry would be,” she said. “But if we would have done what we did in this time, Puff would have been crucified. Because you can’t talk to women now — what he was saying, it was aggressive. It was really aggressive. It was crazy.”

All that being said though, Richard, to this day, still values the lessons she learned working with Diddy, even when he fired her group mates, broke up Diddy Dirty Money because they weren’t getting the reception he hoped for, encouraged her to stick to regular, contemporary R&B, and then quietly rooted for her when she blew up as an independent underground artist.

“This is what I appreciate about him. He’s exactly who everyone thinks he is,” she said. “He didn’t change. He was exactly what I thought he would be. He gave me an opportunity and it was up to me to figure out what to do with that. He didn’t owe me anything, nobody really does in this industry. You’ve got to figure that out for yourself. If you’re smart, you’ll make an opportunity happen for yourself.”

“Puff, it was not all great, but man did he teach me to have the tools to be ready; lessons, bread crumbs that I will take,” she added. ” If I’m going to take the risk, I’m okay with whatever the outcome because I can create it. It doesn’t matter where it falls, it can be done. And if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it at the best of my ability so that no matter if no one loves it, they can’t say it wasn’t of quality.”

