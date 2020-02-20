Dawn Richard Says Diddy Would Tell Girls Of Danity Kane, “You’re Ugly. You Gotta Fix Your Face” To Help Build Thick Skin
Singer Dawn Richard recently sat down with the guys of the popular New Orleans podcast Wild Wayne Unchained to talk about the beginnings of her music career, and her experiences with Diddy while trying to make the cut in Danity Kane and as a part of the short-lived eclectic group Diddy Dirty Money. It was a really interesting conversation.
One of the most intriguing aspects of their chat though was Richard’s memory of the ups and downs of working with Diddy, both as a bandmate and as the head of Bad Boy pulling the strings. There have been many stories, frustrated ones at that, of past Bad Boy artists having less than positive dealings with the legendary mogul, most recently rapper Mase. However, before the “Welcome Back” rapper put Diddy on blast, Richard gave him props for not only helping her be introduced to the experimental R&B she does now, but also for helping to prepare her for the brutal industry, despite unorthodox, sometimes harsh methods.
One way he did that, as she stated on the podcast, was to give her and the other girls who wanted to be and would end up being in Danity Kane, thick skin. She admits now that the things he said then would not be acceptable in this era of #MeToo.