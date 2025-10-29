Meet Ellen Ector, The 73-Year-Old Fitness Powerhouse Redefining Aging And Wellness

Source: Photo courtesy of Ellen Ector’s Instagram / Ellen Ector

Ellen Ector, a 73-year-old Atlanta-based mother and fitness influencer, is redefining what aging looks like, bringing vibrant energy, confidence, and fun to the health and wellness space. Ector is the owner of Gymnetics Fitness, a studio she founded in 2010 alongside her daughter, Lana Ector. Built on the belief that fitness should be a part of one’s DNA, Gymnetics offers personalized nutritional guidance, customized weight-loss programs, and uniquely tailored workout plans for every body.

With more than eight different fitness regimes and over 25 years of combined experience, the studio welcomes men and women of all fitness levels to tap into its expert knowledge to reach their goals. The dynamic fitness guru leads several classes, including her popular “Baddie Pump,” which helps with core strength and weightlifting, as well as a variety of engaging group classes designed to get bodies moving.

Ector also co-owns Black Girls Workout Too, a workout DVD created with her daughter that includes a healthy meal plan.

Ector started her health journey later in life.

What’s most inspiring? Ector didn’t even begin her fitness journey until the age of 40.

“It’s never too late to start working out,” she told Sherri and her audience during a February 2023 interview with the daytime talk show host. “They try to put us in the box, ageism is what they call it. They make us think that you have to walk with a walker when you get older, you have to be in a wheelchair, heaven forbid, but I’m here to show you guys you can start this fitness journey at any age.”

Her wake-up call came after seeing a photo of herself where she had nothing but “butt and gut.”

“I just didn’t like the way I looked. So, I started working out and within nine months, I had these first lady arms. And I have maintained it now for 30 years.”

After 20 years as a social worker, Ector quit her job in 2009 to fully pursue fitness and eventually open her gym. But her mission extends beyond physical transformation. She’s on a deeper journey to dismantle the barriers preventing Black women from prioritizing their health. Black women are disproportionately affected by high blood pressure, obesity and are 40% more likely to die from cancer despite having a lower incidence rate, according to the American Heart Association.

In a 2021 interview with AARP, Ector shared that she adopted a fully plant-based, Vegan diet in 2017 with the goal of breaking what she calls “general health curses,” particularly related to obesity and cancer, a deeply personal fight, given her mother’s passing from uterine cancer.

“My mom was overweight, and she died of uterine cancer. I remember reading her medical report and reading, ‘A 62-year-old African American woman with uterine cancer who was obese.’ It hurt me so bad. I thought, ‘I’m not going to go out like that,’” she said. “It’s very important for African American women to know our numbers, know what your blood pressure is, know what your weight is. I did break the generational health curse. I’ve taught all my kids how to eat healthy and work out, and stay on the healthy journey.”

Here are a few tips for living a healthy life, according to Ellen Ector.

So how does Ector stay glowing, strong, and healthy at 73? Alongside her plant-based diet, she prioritizes movement and strength training, especially weight lifting, which she credits for her lean, sculpted physique and bone strength.

Studies support her approach, showing that resistance training is one of the most effective ways to combat age-related bone loss. For Ector, cardio supports her lower body strength, so her weight training focuses primarily on the upper body.

“If I’m not at my gym, I’m at the YMCA in the weight room,” she told Parade in 2024. “My favorite body part to focus on when lifting weights is my shoulders. If you can keep your shoulders erect, you will walk into a room and people will know you work out.”

You can start your weightlifting journey by incorporating front lateral raises or overhead presses into your routine, Ector added.

For cardio, Ector loves to include trail running and swimming in her daily routine.

“I like running outside because there are so many different courses, which keeps it challenging,” she added. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes (2.5 hours) of heart-pumping activity each week to maintain cardiovascular health.

Beyond the gym, Ector launched Aging Blackwards, a training system and lifestyle community that celebrates aging with heritage, grace, and refinement. Through exclusive events, wellness seminars, travel retreats, and a curated shop of clean beauty products, apparel, home goods, and recipes, Aging Blackwards helps members embrace every chapter of life with vitality and pride. She even hosted a 5K Walk & Run in celebration of her 73rd birthday on Sept. 28.

Ector told Parade that Black women must take the first step in their health and fitness journey, even if they feel “shy” or afraid.

“When you first start taking fitness classes, it’s okay to be shy and be in the back. But believe me, if you are consistent, your confidence will grow and you’ll move up to that front row! But it all starts with that first step,” she added.

