Crime

Woman Wanted After Allegedly Slicing Her Boyfriend’s Testicle

She Went Full Lorena Bobbitt — Toledo Woman Wanted For Slicing Her Boyfriend’s Testicle In Brutal Attack

Police in Toledo accuse a woman of kicking in her boyfriend’s door and slicing his scrotum in a brutal attack.

Published on October 14, 2025

Jeanita Hopings
Jeanita Hopings. Credit – Lucas County Corrections Center

Police in Toledo say one woman took “cutting ties” to a whole new level.

Law enforcement says Jeanita Hopings, 45, forced her way into her boyfriend’s home on October 7 by kicking down the front door. Once inside, officers claim she used an unknown instrument to cut his scrotum so deeply that one testicle was exposed.

The victim went to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Hopings on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has not yet been taken into custody nor entered a plea.

Hopings has no known felony history, but Lucas County court records show past traffic misdemeanor cases. The warrant affidavit describes the wound as severe and graphic. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

RELATED CONTENT: Halle Bailey Alleges DDG Slammed Her Head Into Steering Wheel And Fans React — ‘Why Do We Believe Men First?’

“Victim’s testicle was clearly exposed as the result of the laceration,” the warrant states.

The victim reportedly came downstairs after hearing a disturbance and was immediately attacked. Authorities continue to search for Hopings, and community members are being asked to be on the lookout.

This incident is shocking, to say the least, due to its violent and outrageous nature. It’s likely safe to say that injuries involving genitals remain rare in official crime reporting.

Whether Hopings had a motive or prior conflict with the victim is not yet clear. Their relationship, text exchanges, or prior disputes may surface during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

RELATED CONTENT: She Called For Help. She Was Ignored — London Powers’ Murder Highlights Police Inaction For Black Women

