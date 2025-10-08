Politics

Kamala Harris Freedom Tour: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

In today’s episode of Booooooy, That Lady Is TIRED Of You MAGA Mofos, former Vice President Kamala Harris got real and real profane while speaking about the current state of affairs in America.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

In today’s episode of Booooooy, That Lady Is TIRED Of You MAGA Mofos, former Vice President Kamala Harris got real and real profane while speaking about the current state of affairs in America as it is being run (into the ground) by President Donald Trump and his administration of underqualified, leg-humping loyalists.

Throughout Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, you never really saw her cut loose on Trump and her other political opponents. Not really, anyway. Sure, Harris did her share of anti-Trump mudslinging to combat the tidal wave of mud that got flung her way by Trump — who spent far more time harping on her racial identity than she ever did — and others, who kept insisting she was a “DEI candidate” despite her extensive resume, which includes multiple elected positions that cannot be awarded to a person via any diversity, equity and inclusion program. However, Harris kept it relatively polite and classy when firing back at them.

That all changed during her recent appearance at the fourth annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, where she had a blunt message for the people regarding this administration of dimwitted authoritarians.

“These motherf–kers are crazy!”

RELATED CONTENT: From Slave Masters To Trump: The Relentless Hunt For Black Women In Power [Op-Ed]

The star-studded, one-day summit — which featured celebrities and public figures like Don Cheadle, Lisa Joy, Sara Gilbert, W. Kamau Bell, Napheesa Collier, Terry Crews and producers  Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone—took place Monday at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, and was meant to feature “candid conversations designed to challenge beliefs, expand perspectives and influence onscreen stories,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, a media partner for the event.

“Today’s event was purposely designed to push you, to stretch you, and to grow,” Savone said during the summit. “Because even in Hollywood, especially in Hollywood, we can fall into the trap of hearing only the perspectives that are closest to us — and when we do, our stories suffer.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that it was “a day of conversations that spanned politics, social media, journalism, education, food, climate change, AI and toxic masculinity,” but due to all the chaos the current federal administration has brought on the nation it laughably claims to be making great again, politics pretty much dominated the discussion. And that’s where Harris comes in.

Harris, who is promoting her book 107 Days, began by speaking on how she felt the night she learned she had lost the 2024 presidential race to the guy who literally tried to upend democracy in order to steal the last election in 2020.

“I couldn’t articulate anything else,” she said. “I kept saying over and over again, ‘My God, my God.’ I had never felt that level of pain and grief except when my mother died, and it was grieving for the country. I knew what was going to happen.”

Then came her message for all of the creatives, athletes, and academics in the room.

“We are living history right now, and you all as storytellers are living this,” she said. “You’re not passive observers, you’re living it and I would ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling, give those emotions, gift that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for; it gets back to my point about helping people, just put a label on it, even if it doesn’t change the circumstance. Because there is so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their minds, when in fact, these motherf—–s are crazy.”

And there’s your mic drop, ladies and gentlemen.

Harris’ refusal to mince words was met with rousing applause and laughter from the audience, who were probably not used to her letting the F-bombs fly the way she did. But y’all know that politicians, especially Black politicians, are expected to adhere to a level of respectability politics that increases 10-fold when applied to Black women. Harris couldn’t let her hair too far down when she was trying to lead the nation out of Project 2025-ville, but she’s not running for any office now.

“I call this ‘the Freedom Tour,’” Harris said.

Well, gon’ head and be free, sis. Keep telling these motherf–kers how you really feel. We’re here for it.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m Not President Right Now!’ Kamala Harris’ Clapback To Pro-Palestine Protesters Goes Viral—23 Reactions You Need To See

Related Tags

Donald Trump Kamala Harris politician politicians President Donald Trump Vice President

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

CultureCon 2025

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha's Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Stefon Diggs Sued By Ex Mulan Hernandez For Allegedly Assaulting And Attempting To Silence Her

Bossip
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close