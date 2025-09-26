Politics

Kamala Harris’ Clapback To Pro-Palestine Protesters Goes Viral

‘I’m Not President Right Now!’ Kamala Harris’ Clapback To Pro-Palestine Protesters Goes Viral — 23 Reactions You Need To See

During the first stop of her 107 Days book tour, on Wednesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris was heckled by pro-Palestine protesters.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 24

Vice President Kamala Harris Houston rally 2024

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

During the first stop of her 107 Days book tour, on Wednesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris was heckled by pro-Palestine protesters, to which she replied, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do,” to a rousing applause. 

The remark drew over 1 million views online and has continued the debate on the role America plays in the war between Israel and Palestine. 

According to Newsweek, the former VP was heckled by pro-Palestinian activists several times throughout the event, which was held at the Town Hall, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The video, which was shared by Sabrina Rodríguez, national political reporter at The Washington Post, has gone viral. 

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Owens From MAGA Muse To Trump Traitor — The Fallout From The Flip-Flop [Op-Ed]

In the clip, the crowd tries to shout over the protester, at one point a person can be heard yelling, “Talk to your president.”

That’s when Harris reminds the protester, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do.”

The protester then shouted back, “The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” according to The Washington Post.

Newsweek, notes that Harris stood by “the actions she did take over Gaza when she was in office, but also seemingly distanced herself from then-President Joe Biden’s response to the war.”

“People in our administration can tell you what my voice was in those rooms, in those closed rooms in the Oval Office,” she said. “I was not the president. I couldn’t make the decision. But I made my position clear.”

Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants,” she added. “Let’s bring the temperature down. I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. I get it.”

Demonstrators holding up Palestinian flags and posters that read: “Harris: Genocide is your legacy” and “717 Days of Genocide,” were directly outside of the event. 

See social media’s reaction to the viral interaction below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

RELATED CONTENT: Olivia Pope Energy—Kamala Harris Finally Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden’s Presidency [Op-Ed]

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324

Related Tags

author black authors Kamala Haris Kamala Harris V.P. Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Cardi B on Call Her Daddy

Bardi's Booty Breakdown: Cardi B Talks Copious Cake Cutback Surgery & The Crack Catastrophe That Cost Her $13K

Bossip
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another press tour

Teyana Taylor Dominates The ‘One Battle After Another’ Press Run With Bold Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close