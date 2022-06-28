MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the many stars using their platform to speak out against the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

During her set at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, the “Plan B” rapper also called out her home state of Texas for its aggressive stance on terminating women’s reproductive rights to abortions.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid a*s men,” Meg said to the receptive crowd. “I mean, godda*n. What else you want?”

“Texas really embarrassing me right now — y’all know that’s my home state,” the rapper added, before giving the state a thumbs down.

“And I want to have it on the record that the motherf–king hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for,” she emphasized.

Encouraging the crowd to join her in her message, Meg repeatedly chanted, “My body, my motherf–king choice!”

The Houston Hottie’s sentiments on stage on Saturday follow up on a tweet she shared the day before, following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the federal right to access abortions.

“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down,” Meg tweeted above a Bans Off Our Bodies infographic. “I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Texas’ 6-Week Abortion Ban Has Been Reinstated Just Days After It Was Blocked And Megan Thee Stallion Believes ‘We Deserve Better'”

The Supreme Court’s Ruling

Roe v. Wade was a landmark ruling enacted in 1973 that granted women the right to access abortion nationwide.

The freedom to choose ended last week when the Supreme Court reversed its decision on Roe v. Wade and another case titled Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which also upheld women’s rights to abortion.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote subsequently concluded nearly 50 years of women’s constitutional right to choose whether or not to abort.

Each state now has the authority to decide if and when its citizens may access the procedure, instead of it being a granted and protected act at the federal level.

RELATED CONTENT: “Taraji P. Henson Speaks Out On Roe v. Wade Reversal At The 2022 BET Awards: ‘Guns Have More Rights Than A Woman'”