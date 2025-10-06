Movies

DeVon Franklin Brings Black Love To Netflix With Ruth & Boaz

DeVon Franklin On ‘Ruth & Boaz,’ Love Lessons, And Building A Legacy With Tyler Perry

DeVon Franklin recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest film, his dynamic career, and his personal journey of growth and love.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DeVon Franklin The Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

DeVon Franklin recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest film, his dynamic career, and his personal journey of growth and love. The producer, author, and motivational speaker shared powerful insights, offering an inspiring look into his world.

A major highlight of the conversation was his new Netflix movie, Ruth & Boaz, a modern retelling of the biblical love story. Franklin explained his motivation for the film, noting the lack of great love stories centered on people of color in recent years. He wanted to bring a story of chivalry, service, and authentic love to the screen. The film is the first of a three-picture, faith-based deal with Netflix, created in a powerful partnership with Tyler Perry. Franklin described Perry not just as a partner but as a mentor, comparing him to Mr. Miyagi. Perry encouraged him to take full authority over the project, creating a supportive environment that allowed Franklin’s vision to shine.

Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening
DeVon Franklin attends the Ruth & Boaz Atlanta Special Screening on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: DeVon Franklin Shares Tips For Long Lasting Relationships Following Divorce From Meagan Good

The casting was a key element, with Serayah and Tyler Lepley bringing a unique chemistry to the lead roles, and the legendary Phylicia Rashad playing Naomi. Franklin shared how Rashad’s presence elevated the entire set, reminding everyone of her iconic status. The soundtrack, featuring a new song from Babyface and even a prayer track from Franklin himself, is now available for streaming.

On a personal note, Franklin opened up about his own journey with love and relationships. He spoke about the importance of “doing the work” on yourself first, which makes the work in a relationship more manageable and fulfilling. He emphasized that personal growth comes from processing your feelings through therapy, prayer, or journaling. Franklin shared that his own evolving love life paralleled the development of the Ruth & Boaz script, allowing him to pour his authentic experiences into the film. His reflections on compassion and allowing people the grace to navigate their own journeys resonated deeply, providing a message of hope and understanding for all.

RELATED CONTENT: DeVon Franklin Joins ‘Married at First Sight’ As A Show Expert

Related Tags

devon franklin netflix Serayah The Morning Hustle Tyler Lepley tyler perry

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Latto x 21 Savage

'Big Mommy' For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Bossip

Queen Bee Prophecy? Charlamagne Says Lil Kim Predicted The Fall Of Nicki Minaj During Breakfast Club Appearance

Bossip
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals

Toni Braxton Is Turning Her Iconic Songs Into Must-Watch Lifetime Movies

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close