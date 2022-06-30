MadameNoire Featured Video

Following his divorce from Meagan Good being finalized, DeVon Franklin has advice for married couples hoping to last a lifetime.

While on the red carpet for the BET Awards, the best-selling author and movie producer shared his tips for those seeking healthy relationships with the New York Post.

“With everything that I’ve been through, I found that [it’s important to] resist the temptation to place blame,” said Franklin.

“A lot of times in relationships, it’s very easy to say, ‘Oh, that person is the problem,'” the star continued. “No. Look in the mirror and say, ‘OK, what’s my part in this? And what can I do to make change in myself?'”

Franklin, a newly appointed expert on the upcoming season of Married at First Sight, said that counseling couples on the show has also taught him a lot about his perspective on romance.

“I learned that I have a lot to offer, and that I’m passionate about love and relationships,” he noted. “And I do want to see people find their person.”

Franklin And Good’s Split

The finalization of Franklin and Good’s divorce was confirmed in early June by Us Weekly.

Details shared by the outlet further shared that the former couple settled privately, and “neither Good nor Franklin will be required to pay spousal support.”

Court documents revealed that the exes separated in August 2021 after nine years of marriage.

Franklin filed for divorce that December, and in a joint statement the couple released, they said no one person was at fault for their split.

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET via Lifetime.

