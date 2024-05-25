Tahiry Jose, Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend, has called out the former rapper for being abusive after he condemned Diddy for assaulting Cassie in a recently released CNN CCTV footage.

In a May 22 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and his co-hosts discussed the video showing Diddy assaulting Cassie. Budden called Diddy a “lying sack of s***.”

Soon after, Budden’s ex-girlfriend Tahiry took the comments underneath a The Shade Room post about Joe’s response. The Love & Hip Hop star wrote, “This whole s*** took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it. Or has ever gone through it. It’s tough.”

“The irony. This is so triggering. I remember Joe throwing me down a flight of stairs, dragging me back into the house, and me having to talk him into letting me go.”

Budden responded to Tahiry’s comments under the same Shade Room post.

He penned, “Tahiry, you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted, and manipulated many men. Outside of me, you lack an identity, which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years.”

Budden implied that she never had an issue with him until after the video of Diddy was released.

“The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then,” he added. “There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new home– you were fine then, too. You were on my body your entire last stint on Love & HipHop and tried your best to disrespect my son’s mother in the process. I had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because… it’s your identity.”

He finished his rant, “I don’t speak to you or about you because it’s low vibrational. You’re a low-level Dyckman conwoman that’s been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange…. Prayers to all real victims.”

Budden and Tahiry started dating back in and finally officially split in 2014. Some social media users pointed out Budden’s victim complex and called him “manipulative” in their responses. One user included several different clips of women describing Budden’s alleged toxic character.