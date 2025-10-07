7 Black Editors Who Influence the Fashion Industry
7 Black Editors Who Are Quietly Shaping Everything You Wear
The fashion world was stunned when Anna Wintour announced that she was stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue over the summer. Within weeks, America’s next top editor was watchfully chosen. Wintour appointed self-acknowledged nepo baby and longtime editor Chloe Malle as her successor. The 39-year-old was previously the editor of Vogue.com, and is now the Head of Editorial Content for Vogue U.S. Meanwhile, Wintour will remain in senior leadership, serving as Vogue’s Global Editorial Director.
“Anna left a huge mark on Vogue over the years but I am not really sure about this new appointment,” says LA-based costume designer and stylist Talia Bella, referring to Vogue’s latest cover. “[However] most recently, I like what they [the magazine] are doing with beauty, home and from what I hear they are doing a Vogue World in Hollywood next month. It would be great to experience this event just to get a better first hand idea of what lies ahead for the publication,” she added. Most fashion connoisseurs respectfully agree that Malle is the ideal pick, notably she worked as a social editor and contributing editor for the magazine prior to her new title.
RELATED CONTENT: Fashion Editor And Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Celebrates Individuality With New Target Collab
But long before the major announcement, people speculated that Vogue’s incoming editorial lead would be a person of color, specifically a Black woman. British Vogue, for instance, is led by Chioma Nnadi, and she’s the first Black woman to hold the position. Conversely, it’s evident that the path for Black women in creative fields like fashion isn’t always linear. “If you dive into micro and macro economics there’s a chance you could convince yourself to just be happy to be here.” says Bella. “I am a believer in creating opportunities with Black, LGBTQ and minorities despite the divisive tactics that we face in fashion, art, music and entertainment.
Industry experts told MadameNoire that some of the challenges they face are access to job opportunities, equal pay rates, and the strain of balancing multiple gigs to make ends meet. “In the past 10 years, while working in corporate, I’ve prevailed through microaggressions, promotion rejections and paying for my own college tuition while commuting to FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology),” says Belinda Daley, fashion designer and Project Runway season 21 contestant.
If American Vogue selected a Black editor, indeed that would have also been groundbreaking. You might even be wondering who would be considered for the dream role? Well, MadameNoire rounded up a few expert-approved names. These editorial queens would definitely be on Vogue’s radar.
1. Nikki Ogunnaike
Nigerian-American fashion journalist Nikki Ogunnaike is the Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire. Ogunnaike previously held the same position at Harper’s Bazaar Digital, along with other roles at GQ, ELLE, Glamour, InStyle and Vanity Fair. With tons of experience across print and digital, she is a trusted voice in the media landscape.
2. Lindsey Peoples
As the editorial lead of New York Magazine’s The Cut, Lindsey Peoples Wagner is a highly respected person in the industry. Peoples is also the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. The Editor-in-Chief and fashionista hybrid is a coveted role that Peoples showcases well.
3. Samira Nasr
Samira Nasr is the first Black and Arab American Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar. Aside from publishing, she has an impressive styling career. Nasr has worked with brands such as Laura Mercier, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal and more. Nasar’s resume also includes editorial roles at Vanity Fair, Elle and Vogue.
4. Kahlana Barfield
Kahlana Barfield Brown is a pivotal person in the media and fashion world. The former fashion and beauty editor at InStyle, now designer, recently launched her own collection KBB. Barfield is widely recognized for her effortless high fashion and streetwear looks.
5. Gabrielle Prescod
Gabrielle Prescod wears many hats, known mostly as a reality television star and influencer. Moreover, her day job is fashion director at Blanc Magazine. Prior to her role at Blanc, she held positions at Grazia USA, Bustle Digital Group and Interview Magazine.
6. Elaine Welteroth
Elaine Welteroth made history as the first Black Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue. Furthermore, the media maven was appointed as one of the youngest editors at Condé Nast. After leaving Teen Vogue, Welteroth has become an author, media personality and judge on Project Runway.
7. Rajni Jacques
Former fashion director at Teen Vogue and Allure, Rajni Jacques is now leading fashion and technology as Snapchat’s Global Head of Fashion & Beauty. The two skillsets give Jacques the opportunity to blend culture, innovation and style.
RELATED CONTENT: 10 Show-Stopping Black Designers To Look Out For At February’s New York Fashion Week 2025