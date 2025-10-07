7 Black Editors Who Are Quietly Shaping Everything You Wear

Source: Lisa Lake / Getty

The fashion world was stunned when Anna Wintour announced that she was stepping down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue over the summer. Within weeks, America’s next top editor was watchfully chosen. Wintour appointed self-acknowledged nepo baby and longtime editor Chloe Malle as her successor. The 39-year-old was previously the editor of Vogue.com, and is now the Head of Editorial Content for Vogue U.S. Meanwhile, Wintour will remain in senior leadership, serving as Vogue’s Global Editorial Director.

“Anna left a huge mark on Vogue over the years but I am not really sure about this new appointment,” says LA-based costume designer and stylist Talia Bella, referring to Vogue’s latest cover. “[However] most recently, I like what they [the magazine] are doing with beauty, home and from what I hear they are doing a Vogue World in Hollywood next month. It would be great to experience this event just to get a better first hand idea of what lies ahead for the publication,” she added. Most fashion connoisseurs respectfully agree that Malle is the ideal pick, notably she worked as a social editor and contributing editor for the magazine prior to her new title.

But long before the major announcement, people speculated that Vogue’s incoming editorial lead would be a person of color, specifically a Black woman. British Vogue, for instance, is led by Chioma Nnadi, and she’s the first Black woman to hold the position. Conversely, it’s evident that the path for Black women in creative fields like fashion isn’t always linear. “If you dive into micro and macro economics there’s a chance you could convince yourself to just be happy to be here.” says Bella. “I am a believer in creating opportunities with Black, LGBTQ and minorities despite the divisive tactics that we face in fashion, art, music and entertainment.

Industry experts told MadameNoire that some of the challenges they face are access to job opportunities, equal pay rates, and the strain of balancing multiple gigs to make ends meet. “In the past 10 years, while working in corporate, I’ve prevailed through microaggressions, promotion rejections and paying for my own college tuition while commuting to FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology),” says Belinda Daley, fashion designer and Project Runway season 21 contestant.

If American Vogue selected a Black editor, indeed that would have also been groundbreaking. You might even be wondering who would be considered for the dream role? Well, MadameNoire rounded up a few expert-approved names. These editorial queens would definitely be on Vogue’s radar.

1. Nikki Ogunnaike

Nigerian-American fashion journalist Nikki Ogunnaike is the Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire. Ogunnaike previously held the same position at Harper’s Bazaar Digital, along with other roles at GQ, ELLE, Glamour, InStyle and Vanity Fair. With tons of experience across print and digital, she is a trusted voice in the media landscape.