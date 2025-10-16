Family & Parenting

Is the Baby the Drama?: The Myth Of Perfect Timing

Cardi B’s New Pregnancy Isn’t The Drama—Society’s Obsession With ‘Perfect Timing’ Is [Op-Ed]

For ambitious women, there’s no such thing as “perfect timing”—just scrutiny disguised as concern.

Published on October 16, 2025

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

After a seven-year hiatus and an album rollout riddled with intense social media rants and a lawsuit, Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, should have been the headline. Instead, her recent pregnancy announcement is what stole the show. Though Cardi begs the question of whether she’s the drama, the real drama on everyone’s mind is the baby.

Suddenly, every crevice of the internet began stirring with questions of why now? What about the tour? Is she even divorced? Is this too soon? While fans are busy critiquing Cardi’s choice, the backlash points to a greater tension regarding motherhood: Is there really such a thing as “perfect timing” for ambitious women?

Love, marriage, baby…

For many women, the script has been clear since childhood. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage. We sang it through grade school and fantasized about it through college, but what happens to women who deviate from the script? Life does not unfold in a neat timeline, so pregnancy announcements always seem to send people into a frenzy, especially when they involve women at the height of their careers. 

But for women who are constantly pushing boundaries and interested in advancing their professional endeavors, when exactly is the right time for motherhood? The very nature of ambition is intense and creates a steady momentum toward the next goal, project, or contract. And for women who are wired to achieve, there may never be a “perfect time” to stop the grind long enough to fit a pregnancy in. Some women must grow their brands, and their babies, between board meetings, launch campaigns, and maybe even their sophomore album release.

Motherhood as a milestone?

While some see motherhood as a milestone, others see it as an interruption to the degree, the promotion, or the project. But this attitude towards inopportune conception isn’t new. We heard Lauryn Hill croon about it in the late ’90s as she debated if Zion’s birth would be the death of her career. And decades later, ambitious women are still left gambling the same odds with society betting against them every time. Society’s stance is clear: the ambition isn’t the problem, the baby is. However, with our career advancements and resources, especially in the broader context of our fight for reproductive health, is it possible to reframe motherhood as an expansion rather than an interruption?

Lauryn went on to win five Grammys in one night after Zion’s birth. Beyoncé has integrated motherhood into her reign as one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Though challenging, we’ve seen women win the gamble between motherhood and career despite becoming pregnant at the most unconventional times in their lives. This decision to honor motherhood without sacrificing personal dreams or career aspirations helps demystify the ideal of “perfect timing.”

No such thing as “perfect timing”

Motherhood is rarely easy, but it doesn’t necessarily get easier the longer you wait. The so-called “perfect time” will come with its own unique set of challenges. The goal, then, shouldn’t be waiting for the perfect time, but choosing the right time for you. That’s why motherhood is such a deeply personal, nuanced choice for women with relentless ambition. The stakes will always be higher for women whose careers rely on visibility, stamina, and who are responsible for making things happen.

A pregnancy announcement isn’t treated as personal news; it’s considered a liability. Ambition is admirable until you’re pregnant, then suddenly everyone doubts you can afford motherhood during the climb. Yet, the very ambition, flexibility, and innovation that push women into boardrooms and onto stages of sold-out arenas are the same qualities that help them navigate the complexities of motherhood, despite society believing the two are incompatible. So, maybe the baby isn’t the drama after all. Maybe society is.  

Society’s fixation on controlling women’s ambition through the illusion of perfect timing is the real problem. Ambitious women don’t deserve to have their pregnancy announcements turned into town hall discussions about whether they’ve made the right choice at the perfect time, as if their bodies, careers, and reproductive health are open to public vote.

