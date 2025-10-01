Listen to Black Women: Are Black Women Throwing Tradition In the Trash? I Season 5 Episode 3

Get ready for a no-holds-barred conversation with Lore’l, Danielle Young, Jessie Woo, Melyssa Ford, and Torrei Hart that every Black millennial woman can relate to! Whether it’s rejecting societal pressures about motherhood and marriage, or navigating the complexities of career, relationships, and independence, the ladies are tackling the challenges that no black woman can escape in this day and age and getting candid about how they navigate them.