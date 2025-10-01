Listen to Black Women: Are Black Women Throwing Tradition In the Trash? I Season 5 Episode 3

Get ready for a no-holds-barred conversation with Lore’l, Danielle Young, Jessie Woo, Melyssa Ford, and Torrei Hart that every Black millennial woman can relate to! Whether it’s rejecting societal pressures about motherhood and marriage, or navigating the complexities of career, relationships, and independence, the ladies are tackling the challenges that no black woman can escape in this day and age and getting candid about how they navigate them.

More from MadameNoire
Nike SKIMS "Bodies At Work" Launch Celebration
Trending

Trending

Would You Rock The SKIMS Faux Pubic Hair Thongs? Kim K’s Latest Drop Has The Internet Divided

13min

Patrick McMullan Archives
10 Items

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

47min

Talia C. Teneyuque Food Stamp Felony Charges

Locked Up For Cupcakes? A Black Woman Faces Prison Over Food Stamps But The Real Thieves Wear Suits [Op-Ed]

6hr

6:00
 

Jesse Williams on Acting, Activism & Showing Black Life Beyond America

7hr

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
28 Items

Bama State Baddies Shut It Down: Inside Alabama State’s Hottest Homecoming Yet

8hr

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

9hr

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close