Celebrity

Cardi B Back In Court For Alleged Assault

Cardi B Back In Court: Security Guard Claims Rapper Sliced Her Face With A Razor Nail

The Bronx rapper denies any wrong doing in the 2018 incident...

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is once again back in court, but this time around it has nothing to do with Tasha K, Offset, or anyone else you’d expect. A former security guard who claims that Cardi assaulted her at a doctor’s office is suing the rapper for assault and battery.

According to TMZ, Cardi B appeared in court Tuesday (Aug. 26) to defend herself in a civil lawsuit brought to her by Emani Ellis, who claims that Cardi B got in her face and assaulted her when she was working as a security guard at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office back in 2018. Cardi (who was four months pregnant at the time) allegedly took issue with Ellis recording her visit on her camera phone and got in the security guard’s face about it. That’s when Ellis said the attack occurred; however, each side has a different version of what followed.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Sued Over Viral Vegas Mic Throw Just Weeks Before Dropping ‘Am I The Drama?’

Per TMZ:

Cardi says she confronted the woman and they got in each other’s faces in the hallway and called each other all sorts of nasty names … including “bitch.”

CB testified things never got physical … despite Ellis claiming on the stand Monday that Cardi took a swing at her and used a long fingernail to slice open her left cheek.

Cardi says Ellis is way bigger than her and she wouldn’t try to attack her … instead, extending verbal jabs.

While we wouldn’t put it past Cardi B to have a razor sharp finger nail on hand to eat someone’s food, she doesn’t strike us as the type to risk her money or freedom to make an example of an civilian. A female rap rival, sure. Her ex-husband, absolutely. But an everyday security guard? Eh, probably not.

Either way, if Ellis recorded her entire encounter with Cardi or the doctor’s office has security footage of the incident, this civil trial should be over sooner than later.

What do y’all think about Emani Ellis claiming that Cardi B sliced her cheek with a GEM razor nail? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Fuels Stefon Diggs Breakup Buzz After Instagram Wipe—Offset Fires Back: ‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’

Cardi B Back In Court: Security Guard Claims Rapper Sliced Her Face With A Razor Nail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

cardi Cardi B celebrity lawsuit lawsuit lawsuits

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close