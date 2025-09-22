Cuffing Season Essentials: The Ultimate Guide To The Boo Lovin’ Time Of Year

Source: Deagreez / Getty

Ah, cuffing season! The time when crisp air and shorter days ignite a craving for cozy nights, warm hugs, and a special someone to cuddle up with. But what exactly is this seasonal dating trend all about, and how do you do it right? Let’s break it all down.

When does cuffing season happen?

Cuffing season is the annual period, typically from October to March, when singles start to pair up, seeking a relationship for comfort and companionship during the colder months. Think of it as the season of romance, where everyone is looking for someone to “cuff” or “tie” themselves to for a bit of winter warmth (both literally and figuratively). According to People, the term was coined in the early 2010s to give a name to the pressure and loneliness people often feel when they don’t have a special someone to share warmth with during the brisk and frigid temperatures of fall and winter.

Cuffing season reaches its peak just after Thanksgiving, as people start to feel the effects of the seasonal shift—longer nights and a longing for something to look forward to. By the time the new year rolls around, people are either “officially cuffed” or they’re deciding whether their holiday fling will bloom into something more lasting. However, it’s important to remember that cuffing season doesn’t always last forever. As the new year approaches, the desire for summer freedom and spontaneous adventures might creep back in, so this cozy phase is a limited-time offer.

RELATED CONTENT: The Chemistry Is Crazy! 8 Signs You Have Serious Sexual Tension With Someone — No. 2 Is Next-Level

What do you do during cuffing season?

Love Relationships? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With the right partner and a mutual understanding of your relationship, cuffing season can be a fun period. First and foremost, you embrace the snugness. Whether it’s cooking dinner together, binge-watching holiday movies, or taking long walks in the crisp autumn air, cuffing season is all about creating shared experiences that make those colder months feel warmer. Seasonal activities, such as ice skating, holiday shopping, or simply cuddling up with a hot drink, are among the highlights. This is the time for sharing comfort food, going on cute winter dates, and maybe even attending a few holiday parties together. The emphasis is on creating memories and bonding over shared warmth, making it a perfect time to get to know someone on a deeper level.

Behind the search for companionship, there are psychological reasons why cuffing season can be particularly appealing for some. According to Zencare, it’s more than just the desire to have someone to share a blanket with. If you’ve ever noticed a shift in your emotions when the temperature drops, you’re not imagining it. There’s actual psychology at play behind why cuffing season exists, and it goes beyond the need for physical warmth. As the days get shorter and sunlight becomes scarce, many people experience the “winter blues,” a milder form of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). With reduced exposure to sunlight, serotonin levels can drop, leaving people feeling fatigued, down, and craving emotional comfort.

As the weather cools, dating habits often shift as well. People are more likely to seek out short-term relationships or deepen existing connections during the colder months. This shift is partly due to the seasonal decline in social activity. Once summer fades and outdoor events like festivals, barbecues, and beach outings are gone, there are fewer distractions. With less to do, people are naturally drawn to finding new ways to spend time, and having a partner to cozy up with becomes much more enticing. The holiday season can also make some people feel pressured to have companionship.

How do you choose the right partner for cuffing season?

Source: Koto / Getty

Choosing the right partner for cuffing season is key to making this temporary romance a success. While it may be tempting to jump into a relationship out of convenience or because “it’s cold outside,” it’s essential to find someone who genuinely fits your vibe and interests. The key here isn’t necessarily finding your soulmate, but rather someone who shares your seasonal goals, whether it’s enjoying cozy nights in, going on hikes with someone in the brisk weather, or simply enjoying the company of someone who values intimacy over the holidays. Consider personality, shared interests, and emotional compatibility when making your decision. After all, you don’t want to end up in a cuddle puddle with someone who doesn’t mesh well with you after the novelty wears off.

Respect and honesty are key.

One thing to remember is that cuffing season isn’t just about physical closeness; it’s also a great opportunity for emotional intimacy. It’s about connecting on a deeper level during a time when the world slows down. However, the key to a successful cuffing relationship is maintaining a low-pressure, fun atmosphere rooted in mutual respect and enjoyment. It’s also important to set clear boundaries around the relationship status. Are you looking for a short-term fling or will the relationship extend beyond cuffing season? Talk openly about your expectations.

Relationship expert Dr. James Walton encourages couples to embrace cuffing season, noting that you never know where it might lead for some relationships.

“I met my future spouse during cuffing season. Two years later, we were married and now have been together for 10 years,” he told ZenCare during a 2024 interview. “Finding the right relationship is a numbers game, so I support any reason for people to mix, meet, and connect, even if it is likely to be a temporary experience. You never know!”

Cuffing season is a fun, temporary chance to enjoy the warmth of having a partner by your side when everything slows down. Whether it’s sharing experiences, basking in cozy moments, or simply not wanting to spend the holidays alone, it’s a time to make meaningful connections. Just remember, it’s important to find someone who genuinely shares your interests and to maintain mutual respect throughout. So, grab your hot cocoa, slip into your coziest sweater, and find someone who makes this time of year even more special. Happy cuffing season.

RELATED CONTENT: How To Navigate Being Single During Cuffing Season