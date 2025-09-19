Sports

Why Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Is Track And Field’s True GOAT

When we discuss greatness in track and field, Black women set the standard. Here's why Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the true track GOAT.

Published on September 19, 2025

sydney mclaughlin levrone track and field goat
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

When we discuss greatness in track and field, Black women have consistently set the tone. From Florence Griffith-Joyner to Allyson Felix, the blueprint was laid. Now, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is carrying the baton, and sis is running with it like the GOAT she is. Read more about what Sydney is the true track and field GOAT of our time.

At just 26, Sydney isn’t just competing. She’s rewriting history. During the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, she claimed the 400m world title in an unbelievable 47.78 seconds. That time is the second-fastest in history, nearly snatching Marita Koch’s long-standing world record of 47.60 from 1985. No woman has come that close in almost 40 years. That’s legendary. She is the moment.

What makes Sydney’s journey even more iconic is that she’s already the queen of the 400m hurdles. She owns the world record in the event, clocking 50.37 seconds at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Most athletes spend their whole careers mastering one race. Sydney? She’s dominating in two, making it look effortless while pushing her body and the sport to new heights.

Let’s be real. This kind of excellence doesn’t just happen. Sydney’s discipline, work ethic, and faith have been central to her rise. She’s spoken openly about leaning on her spirituality to stay grounded, proving that her greatness isn’t just physical, but also mental and spiritual. In an article published by Yahoo Sports, Sydney shares this piece of advice for her younger self with TODAY.

“Your value is not placed in whether you win or lose this race,” she shared. “You were loved before and after. You’re secure in Christ. You get to go do what you love and glorify God on that stage.”

With her longtime coach Bob Kersee guiding her, Sydney’s future looks unstoppable.

Fans are witnessing a living legend at work. She’s not waiting for GOAT status to be handed to her. Instead, she’s taking it in real time. For young Black girls watching her blaze past records, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is more than an athlete. She’s a reminder that we can redefine what’s possible, on the track and in life.

