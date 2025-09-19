Olivia ‘Liv’ Matthews Murdered — Investigators Say Fatal Fire That Killed Award-Winning Playwright Was No Accident

Source: Olivia Matthews Instagram / Instagram

A fatal fire that claimed the life of acclaimed playwright Olivia “Liv” Matthews was no accident. According to WSB-TV, investigators say the fire was intentionally set inside her Smyrna apartment. Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction as they work to unravel what has become a troubling and heartbreaking case.

A Rising Star Lost to Violence

Matthews, a celebrated dramatist whose works have graced stages in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Omaha, was known for her exceptional writing, stylish fashion sense, love of cooking, and commitment to justice. Her sudden death is a shock to the theatre world and the Georgia community she called home.

WSB-TV shares how friends of hers are struggling to process the tragedy.

“Liv was perfect, and I can’t imagine why somebody would want to harm her,” said close friend Daisy Bentley.

Alarming Clues: Missing Cameras and a Deliberate Blaze

Police revealed that two security cameras near the crime scene disappeared on the very same day as the fire, a detail that raises questions about whether evidence was intentionally destroyed. Investigators have confirmed that the blaze was set on purpose, making Matthews’ death a homicide investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Smyrna Police Department and have stressed that tips can be provided anonymously. The $10,000 reward underscores the urgency of finding the person or people responsible.