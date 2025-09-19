Crime

Justice For Olivia ‘Liv’ Matthews: Death Ruled A Homicide

Olivia ‘Liv’ Matthews Murdered — Investigators Say Fatal Fire That Killed Award-Winning Playwright Was No Accident

A fatal fire that claimed the life of acclaimed playwright Olivia “Liv” Matthews. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Olivia Matthews
Source: Olivia Matthews Instagram / Instagram

A fatal fire that claimed the life of acclaimed playwright Olivia “Liv” Matthews was no accident. According to WSB-TV, investigators say the fire was intentionally set inside her Smyrna apartment. Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction as they work to unravel what has become a troubling and heartbreaking case.

A Rising Star Lost to Violence

Matthews, a celebrated dramatist whose works have graced stages in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Omaha, was known for her exceptional writing, stylish fashion sense, love of cooking, and commitment to justice. Her sudden death is a shock to the theatre world and the Georgia community she called home.

RELATED CONTENT: Remy Ma Explodes At Daughter Of Man Her Son Allegedly Murdered

WSB-TV shares how friends of hers are struggling to process the tragedy.

 “Liv was perfect, and I can’t imagine why somebody would want to harm her,” said close friend Daisy Bentley.

Alarming Clues: Missing Cameras and a Deliberate Blaze

Police revealed that two security cameras near the crime scene disappeared on the very same day as the fire, a detail that raises questions about whether evidence was intentionally destroyed. Investigators have confirmed that the blaze was set on purpose, making Matthews’ death a homicide investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Smyrna Police Department and have stressed that tips can be provided anonymously. The $10,000 reward underscores the urgency of finding the person or people responsible.

A Legacy of Standing Ovations

Matthews’ career left an unmistakable mark on the national theatre scene. Her play The Nativity, starring Keisha Taylor, was a highlight of her portfolio. Director TammyRa Jackson recalled how the show earned the only standing ovation during a major conference, a moment that Matthews described as one of her proudest professional achievements.

Colleagues remember more than just her talent. Quinn Corben, managing director at Great Plains Theatre Commons, praised Matthews’ “compassion and talent,” saying they “left a lasting impression on her fellow playwrights.”

Remembering Olivia’s Spirit

Friends say Matthews’ favorite color was purple and that she loved people for who they were, as they were. Her closest friend urged those mourning her loss to honor her memory by staying true to her ethos of creativity and acceptance.

The friend encouraged the community to “channel their emotions into creative outlets,” reflecting what Matthews herself would have wanted during this time of grief.

Community Call to Action

The Smyrna Police Department continues to seek the public’s help. Anyone with information about the intentionally set fire is urged to reach out, with the option to remain anonymous. Authorities hope the $10,000 reward will prompt crucial leads.

As investigators press forward, friends, family, and fans of Olivia Matthews are left to celebrate the life and art of a visionary playwright who inspired standing ovations and championed creativity. Her loss is a profound reminder of the fragility of life—and the enduring power of art to carry a legacy forward.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Cameisha Clark Murdered: Security Guard Charged With On-Campus Attack Of Beloved Clark Atlanta Alumna

Related Tags

arson celebrity deaths Georgia homicide Olivia Matthews Olivia “Liv” Matthews
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
FRANCE-78TH-CANNES-INTERNATIONAL-FILM-FESTIVAL-RED-CARPET

Motherhood, But Make It Fashionable: Highlighting The Best Rihanna Baby Bump Looks

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close