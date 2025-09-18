From Boo’d Up To Breakin’ Up — Why September Is The Official Breakup Season

Source: Motortion / Getty

As summer fades into the crisp, cooler air of September, a peculiar phenomenon starts to unfold—couples break up. You might’ve spent the hot months basking in sunshine, love, spontaneous trips, and those long, carefree nights. But suddenly, everything grinds to a halt. The sun sets earlier, the days shorten, and the vibrant energy of summer transitions into the reflective mood of fall. As the temperature drops, so too does the temperature in some relationships.

According to dating expert Tina Wilson, September tends to bring a heavy reset for many people. It’s a time when the carefree vibes of summer clash with the more structured routines of fall.

“As leaves change color, days become shorter, and a chill fills the air, people naturally find themselves in a contemplative mood,” Wilson told Stylist in a 2023 interview. “The transition from summer to autumn brings significant environmental shifts that can affect individuals, fostering a period of self-reflection.”

That shift, Wilson explains, often prompts people to take a hard look at their relationships.

“This fresh start mindset can extend to personal relationships, encouraging individuals to re-evaluate their current partnerships or lifestyle before the end of the year,” she adds. And that can spell trouble for couples who may have been riding the wave of summer love.

This period of reflection is not just a personal thing; it’s psychological, too.

Dating expert Nick pointed to a concept known as “The Fresh Start Effect,” which is closely tied to the seasonal shift.

“People use calendar landmarks—like birthdays, New Year’s, or the start of September—to re-evaluate their lives,” Nick wrote in an article for Medium published Sept. 14.

For some couples, this re-evaluation can lead to two very different outcomes: a renewed commitment to the relationship or a sudden realization that it’s time to let go. As the days get shorter and the pressure of the colder months builds, something else happens: emotional bandwidth shrinks.

“Stress from new schedules, financial strains, and shorter days all combine to test emotional resilience,” Nick continues.

For couples, unresolved issues that were easy to push aside in the summer now seem louder and more inescapable. And when conflicts do arise, they can feel like they’ve reached a boiling point. But why does September seem to be the month when so many couples hit a wall? A lot of it comes down to unmet expectations. How many times have you heard the phrase, “We’ll talk about this after summer”? September is when those postponed conversations finally come to a head, Nick explained. That lingering, unspoken question—Should we stay together through the holidays? Should we move in together or move on?—becomes harder to ignore. And when one partner is feeling unhappy but still invested, the mental tug-of-war intensifies. “Do I keep trying, or do I let go?” can become the dominant thought of the season and lead some people to eventually call it quits when September hits.

Interestingly, some Reddit users have theorized that the timing of breakups in September may be influenced by the looming holiday season.

“I do wonder if it could be the upcoming Holiday season,” wrote Reddit user @dontforgetsunscr33n in a 2022 thread. “It’s probably ‘better’ (for the dumper) to break up with someone before Thanksgiving/Christmas season… They won’t need to worry about whose family to visit, figure out plane tickets/travel, or buy their SO presents.”

According to this theory, people may avoid breaking up during the holidays because it would just add unnecessary stress to an already complicated time. The timing seems strategic: Get it over with before the holiday chaos starts, and avoid the discomfort of splitting up just before major family events or gift-giving.

Here are a few other toxic dating trends to look out for during this time of year.

Now it’s important to note that September is not the only time when breakups can occur; they can happen year-round, but, like this Reddit user above mentioned, the Holiday season can be a tricky time for couples. One such trend is “sledging,” a toxic dating practice in which people keep someone in a dead-end relationship through the holidays, only to dump them once the New Year rolls around. As we’ve previously reported, this behavior is becoming alarmingly common, especially among Gen Z singles. The idea seems to be that it’s easier to hold onto a relationship during the festive season, when being single might feel more isolating, but then end it once the pressure of the holidays is over.

Even more perplexing is the phenomenon of “winter coating.” Just as we pull out old winter coats when the chill hits, some people reach out to exes during the colder months. These relationships might offer comfort at first, but like that coat you never really liked, they usually don’t fit anymore. “Winter coating” relationships tend to dissolve as the weather warms up. It’s a fleeting comfort that doesn’t quite last through the spring thaw.

As we move further into fall, it’s clear that September isn’t just about pumpkin spice and sweater weather—it’s also a season of change, reflection, and tough decisions. Whether it’s the psychological shift of the changing seasons or the looming pressure of the holidays, September can be a time when couples reassess their future together. For some, it’s a moment of clarity and renewed commitment. For others, it’s a time to say goodbye.

