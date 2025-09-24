Style & Fashion

Social Media Boutique Or Scam?

NYFW Designer Patricke Benbow Exposes The Red Flags Of Fake Online Boutiques — And How To Protect Yourself [Exclusive]

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTS-Fashion-Corner
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

From TikTok boutiques to Instagram storefronts, shopping for fashion on social media has become second nature for many shoppers.

While some online shops offer unique, up-and-coming designs, others are little more than scam hot spots hiding behind photos and inflated follower counts.

Patricke Benbow, the self-taught designer behind MTS Fashion Corner, knows this struggle firsthand.

RELATED CONTENT: Covered, Not Silenced — Muslim NYFW Designer A’iShah El’Shabazz Dismantles 5 Myths About Modesty [Exclusive]

MTS-Fashion-Corner
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Her label, MTS Fashion Corner, is rooted in the beauty of silhouettes and detail. 

The avant-garde collection she debuted at New York Fashion Week, included sculptural touches, intricate fabric work, and pieces that felt more like art than fast fashion. 

She’s using her platform to help shoppers sharpen their eye and spot the difference between a legitimate boutique and a digital con artist.

Red Flags To Watch For Social Media Boutiques

MTS-Fashion-Corner
She prides her pieces in being a work of art.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Social media shops can look polished at first glance, but that doesn’t mean they’re the real deal.

Benbow, 30, says the first step in vetting an online boutique is reviewing the overall social presence: consistent posting, authentic engagement with followers, and the quality of their images.

Still, numbers can be deceiving. “Sometimes engagement doesn’t really prove as much,” Benbow told MadameNoire. “You can be soaring in your business as a boutique and the engagement on social media is not matching what your progress is.”

That’s why she recommends digging deeper. Sending a DM or email and reviewing the response can help confirm whether the brand is legitimate or a scam. 

“If you have your third eye open, you can really guess—and trust yourself,” she added.

Beware Of Stolen Or Fake Content

MTS-Fashion-Corner
MTS Fashion Corner is a online boutique.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Another common scam tactic is stolen content. Some pages repost other designers’ work or even use AI-generated photos to pass off as original designs.

“When it comes to designers, you can tell if they’re posting other people’s work versus theirs,” Benbow explained. “Catching those details and realizing, ‘I think I’ve seen this photo before,’’ she said, is key.

Duplicate accounts are another red flag. Scammers often mimic well-known boutiques with nearly identical names and recycled imagery. 

“If you see a page that looks so familiar towards its name, or there’s something in it, you can compare that to the other page and you might see similar work,” Benbow said.

Benbow’s Battle With Copycats

MTS-Fashion-Corner
Benbow debuted her collection at New York Fashion Week on September 10.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Even legitimate designers aren’t safe from forgery. Earlier in her career, Benbow discovered that someone was imitating her work and selling it through AliExpress.

Fortunately, her one-of-a-kind approach made it easy to spot the impostors.

“Nobody else can really duplicate what I already put out,” she said. “I only do one-of-a-kind pieces, so if you see another one, it’s not me.”

Benbow emphasizes that shoppers should know the brand they’re buying from if they want authentic designs instead of knockoffs.

Why A Boutique Is Worth Supporting

MTS-Fashion-Corner
A keen eye is important to spot out online boutiques that are all about scamming.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Not every social media boutique is a scam. Many small designers rely on these platforms to grow their brands and connect directly with consumers who crave something fresh.

For Benbow, spotting and supporting legitimate talent comes down to staying observant.

“Nowadays, to be scammed, you really [have] to just be nonchalant, to be honest, because it’s right in front of your face,” she added. “You just have to use your keen eye.”

MTS-Fashion-Corner
She creates one-of-a-kind pieces, so when someone tries to replicate her looks, she isn’t quick to combat them because all her clients know each outfit is one of one.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Benbow admires the evolution of fashion and how it constantly repeats itself. She explained how shopping smart means not buying with trends in mind—because what’s hot now will eventually fade. 

Instead, she encourages consumers to shop with vision, which helps keep personal style feeling timeless.

“In this industry that we’re in, it’s all inspiration in my views,” she said.

MTS-Fashion-Corner
If you want to avoid being scammed review the boutique’s social media platform thoroughly.
Source: Jabbar Photos / other

Social media has made fashion more accessible than ever, but consumers need to protect themselves from scams posing as boutiques. 

With a detail-oriented eye, a quick DM, and a little trust in your instincts, you can separate the frauds from the future stars of fashion.

RELATED CONTENT: The Lost Art of Sewing: Jacquelyne Bailey’s NYFW Debut Inspires Us to Pick Up a Needle [Exclusive]

Related Tags

Fashion fashion business internet scams online scams scams shopping social media
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Yung Miami Says Diddy Is 'Loving, Genuine, Supportive' In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder's Sentencing

Bossip
Universal Pictures' "Him" Los Angeles Premiere

From A Family Of Funny: Marlon Wayans Over The Years

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Bossip
Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close