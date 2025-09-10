Covered, Not Silenced — Muslim NYFW Designer A’iShah El’Shabazz Dismantles 5 Myths About Modesty [Exclusive]

Source: Designer A’iShah El’Shabazz is pushing back against long-standing assumptions that modest and faith-inspired fashion doesn’t belong on the runway. Erskine Issac, iVision Photo / Erskine Issac, iVision Photo

At New York Fashion Week, where skin-baring looks often steal the spotlight, designer A’iShah El’Shabazz is proving that modesty can be just as powerful and even more innovative.

When the Philadelphia-based designer behind Influence Athleisure returns to the runway on Sept. 10, she’ll be doing more than unveiling a new collection; she is pushing back against long-standing assumptions that modest and faith-inspired fashion doesn’t belong on the runway.

“As a Muslim woman, I always found myself in between comfort, modesty, and style when looking to purchase clothing or to dress, and it was rare that I actually got all three of those aspects in one garment,” said El’Shabazz, 54.

That frustration became the seed of her brand, which now takes pride in proving that modesty has a permanent seat at the fashion table.

“Fashion has long equated beauty with exposure, so bringing a different perspective kind of felt like I was speaking a different language,” she explained.

5 Myths About Faith-Based Fashion — Debunked

El’Shabazz is clear: modesty doesn’t mean sacrificing style, individuality, or creativity. Here are the misconceptions she’s determined to shatter on the NYFW stage:

1. Modesty means being invisible

“Fashion is not just fabric, it’s identity, it’s dignity, it’s self-expression, and bringing this vision to New York Fashion Week ,” El’Shabazz said.

“I think people assume that covering up is about erasing yourself when in reality it’s about showing up with dignity, presence and purpose,” El’Shabazz said.