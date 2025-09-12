Inside The Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage
High Seas, High Style — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage
The 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage is setting sail with a lineup of unforgettable theme nights that promise to bring fashion, music, and culture to the high seas! Hosted by the hilarious Rickey Smiley, this year’s cruise will feature performances by Tyrese, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, Eric Benét, Brownstone, Katt Williams, and many more. Here’s a sneak peek at the theme nights and outfit suggestions to help you pack your bags for this epic adventure:
- 70’s vs 90’s Night
A style battle between two iconic decades!
- 70’s Vibes: Bell-bottoms, platform shoes, and groovy prints.
- 90’s Cool: Kangol hats, tracksuits, and chunky sneakers.
- Music: Expect a playlist that spans disco to hip-hop classics.
- Pajama Jammy Jam
A house party at sea where comfort meets fun!
- Outfits: Pajama sets, onesies, or silk robes.
- Accessories: Slippers, sleep masks, and maybe a teddy bear for flair.
- The Real West: Black, Bold & Free
Saddle up for a night of country glam!
- Outfits: Cowboy boots, vests, chaps, and saloon-inspired dresses.
- Accessories: Hats, bolo ties, and fringe details.
- Represent Night
Show your pride and represent your roots!
- Outfits: Jerseys, school colors, fraternity/sorority gear, or state-themed attire.
- Accessories: Flags, pins, or anything that screams “you.”
- Sneaker Ball
Prom meets streetwear in this stylish mashup!
- Outfits: Formal dresses or suits paired with your freshest sneakers.
- Accessories: Statement jewelry and bold sneaker designs.
- Trick or Treat or Mardi Gras
A spooky Halloween celebration with a Mardi Gras twist!
- Outfits: Costumes, masks, feathers, and beads.
- Colors: Purple, green, and gold for that New Orleans vibe.
- White with a Pop of Color
A chic all-white party honoring the late, great Frankie Beverly.
- Outfits: All-white ensembles with a splash of vibrant color.
- Accessories: Bright shoes, scarves, or jewelry to make your look pop.
How to Book Your Cabin
Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience! Reserve your cabin today by visiting the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage website or call 214-495-1963 to secure your cabin on the ultimate party at sea.
Get ready to dance, laugh, and celebrate aboard the Fantastic Voyage 2025!
