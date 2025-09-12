Doomed At ‘I Do?’ Photographers Reveal The Sinister Signs Your Marriage Won’t Survive The Wedding Day

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

If you’re preparing to walk down the aisle—or have a close friend that’s on the verge of getting hitched—there may be more to watch out for than just floral arrangements and seating charts. According to wedding photographers, some of the most telling red flags about a couple’s future reveal themselves on the big day, and often through the lens.

If the bride and groom are awkward in their photos, it’s a red flag.

“One of the most recurring red flags that I see is when either the bride or groom, usually the groom, really resists getting photos taken,” said Christopher Todd Griffiths, a Southern California-based wedding photographer with 20 years of experience, in an interview with the Daily Mail published Aug. 30.

Griffiths noted that this kind of resistance often “goes beyond the normal awkwardness” some people feel in front of the camera. He can tell the marriage might be headed south in the future when the couple is completely “unwilling to cooperate” when trying to get the perfect wedding shot. Griffiths noted that this behavior is often a clear “red flag” because what married couple wouldn’t want to take photos of their most important day together?

Another major indicator? Body language. The photo expert added that a couple’s physical cues during photos can be a clear sign of where their relationship might be headed. If they seem distant, avoid holding hands, or show little to no affection, it could be a sign that their relationship might not last.

“This one is easy to spot as a photographer,” he explained to the Daily Mail. “Some couples have great chemistry, while others seem like they can’t stand being near each other. From time to time, this does happen on the wedding day.”