Doomed At ‘I Do?’ Photographers Reveal The Sinister Signs Your Marriage Won’t Survive The Wedding Day

Wedding photographers say if a couple lacks chemistry or hesitates to take photos together on their big day, it could be a sign their marriage may face serious challenges ahead.

Published on September 12, 2025

If you’re preparing to walk down the aisle—or have a close friend that’s on the verge of getting hitched—there may be more to watch out for than just floral arrangements and seating charts. According to wedding photographers, some of the most telling red flags about a couple’s future reveal themselves on the big day, and often through the lens.

If the bride and groom are awkward in their photos, it’s a red flag.

“One of the most recurring red flags that I see is when either the bride or groom, usually the groom, really resists getting photos taken,” said Christopher Todd Griffiths, a Southern California-based wedding photographer with 20 years of experience, in an interview with the Daily Mail published Aug. 30.

Griffiths noted that this kind of resistance often “goes beyond the normal awkwardness” some people feel in front of the camera. He can tell the marriage might be headed south in the future when the couple is completely “unwilling to cooperate” when trying to get the perfect wedding shot. Griffiths noted that this behavior is often a clear “red flag” because what married couple wouldn’t want to take photos of their most important day together?

Another major indicator? Body language. The photo expert added that a couple’s physical cues during photos can be a clear sign of where their relationship might be headed. If they seem distant, avoid holding hands, or show little to no affection, it could be a sign that their relationship might not last.

“This one is easy to spot as a photographer,” he explained to the Daily Mail. “Some couples have great chemistry, while others seem like they can’t stand being near each other. From time to time, this does happen on the wedding day.”

Wedding photos that lack chemistry and connection can be a sign of deeper relationship issues.
One of the most important foundations of any marriage—or relationship—is communication and mutual respect. If you’re unable to take a meaningful photo with your partner on your wedding day, it might point to deeper underlying issues. After all, if capturing a joyful moment together is difficult now, how will you handle the truly significant challenges that come later?

Kevin Dugard, a freelance wedding photographer and full-time creative consultant at Seeking.com, echoed that sentiment, explaining that wedding photos often offer a front-row view into how couples handle pressure and conflict.

“As a wedding photographer, you often get a front-row seat to how couples interact under pressure, and there are definite red flags that can appear during these moments,” Dugard shared.

One of the key things he watches for is how partners respond to each other’s discomfort in front of the camera.

“If one person looks awkward in a picture, do they laugh it off and reassure each other, or does one immediately blame the other for ‘making them look bad’?” he said. The way they handle those moments can reveal a lot. “You really get to see their problem-resolution skills in action. Are they a team, or are they turning against each other?” he continued.

Dugard also flagged a “lack of intimacy” and the absence of eye contact in photos as major red flags.

“Couples who resist natural moments of affection and small touches, such as holding hands, hugging, or showing affection, [This] may hint that one or both partners are subconsciously uncomfortable with being seen as connected, which can point to deeper issues.” He added, “It is understandable to feel unsure about where to look when the camera is on you, but avoiding eye contact with your partner, especially on your wedding day, can suggest a more profound disconnect.”

Dugard also warned about boundary violations like smashing cake in a partner’s face or spraying champagne without consent on the day of the wedding. 

“It shows a lack of respect for the other person’s wishes, which can be a troubling sign in any relationship,” he added. 

Have you seen or experienced this at a wedding? Tell us in the comments section. 

