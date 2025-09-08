2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: GloRilla, Ciara & Doja Cat Lead The Night’s Fiercest Fashion

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards went down last night, serving not only the biggest honors in music across genres but also the fiercest fashion moments of the year. The VMAs red (or pink) carpet has always been a space for artists to push boundaries. Year after year, our favs blur lines between couture and streetwear, reminding us that music and style go hand in hand.

Enter 2025’s fashion parade.

Celebrities arrived clearly having fun with their looks and set the tone for a show full of bold performances and iconic tributes. We’re especially excited to see host LL Cool J (who arrived with his beautiful wife, Simone Smith), Mariah Carey, and the legendary Busta Rhymes receive MTV’s first-ever Rock the Bells award in honor of his contributions to rap and hip-hop.

But first – the red carpet moments.

RELATED CONTENT: Hit Or Miss!?: 10 Red Carpet Rebels Who Strutted In Provocative Attire Before Bianca Censori’s Nude Stunt At The Grammys

Lenny Kravitz Arrives On The VMA Carpet As The Forever, Sexy Rockstar He Is

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

When it comes to red carpet swagger, Lenny Kravitz is a man who can do no wrong. Somehow, he never ages. His body always looks TF good, and every time he steps in front of a camera, it’s a moment. Tonight, he turned a simple plaid suit into a moment of pure rockstar energy, leaving the shirt at home but keeping the confidence on high.

He wore the look with his signature locs flowing, layered gold chains draped across his chest, and oversized black sunglasses that made the whole fit feel effortlessly cool. Lenny doesn’t just walk carpets; he owns them.

GloRilla’s VMA Red Carpet Look is Boss Energy Meets Playful Femininity

GloRilla’s pink carpet arrival made the fashion girlies gag. The Memphis rapper served playfulness with sass and tailored suiting – and it was a moment. Big Glo wore an eye-catching plaid look in purple, green, and blue – an ensemble made up of a fitted bodysuit, matching tie, and an oversized blazer that gave the outfit a sharp edge.

Source: LEONARDO MUNOZ / Getty

But it was her styling that elevated the Helen Anthony look: white, frilly socks peeking out from sleek black Mary Jane heels, a small, hot-pink clutch that popped against the plaid, and long, glossy curls cascading over one shoulder. Her makeup was soft and natural, bringing balance to the structured outfit. She looked young, fun, and fresh – but very much boss babe.

10 out of 10, Glo!