MadameNoire Featured Video

Donning a fiery red look, Kelly Rowland set the red carpet ablaze at the Cannes Film Festival. But fans want all the smoke with a female usher who seemingly prompted the glowing actress to go off.

On May 21, the Mea Culpa star posted a beautiful Instagram carousel of photos. She stuns in an icy blonde bob, dazzling jewels and an elegant scarlet red gown for her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The post garnered attention for Kelly’s charm, but it also attracted some loyal fans who were ready to defend, pull up to the festival and back her up against a mouthy red carpet usher.

“Kelly, what did the lady say to you to make you go off on her? We all want to know,” one fan in the comments section posed.

A video of the incident is circulating across social media platforms.

A video shows Kelly ascending tall steps as ushers indicate that she should start walking into the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. As the former Destiny’s Child member warmly smiles and waves at the crowd of cameras, a trio of other ushers hold out their arms to block her line of sight and create a barrier around her. Subsequently, two more ushers direct Kelly up the steps to keep the flow of the red carpet going.

In pursuit, one of the ushers, a woman in a black suit, continuously stretches her arm across Kelly’s back. The mother of two shrugs the usher off by touching her arm as if to tell her that it’s not necessary, but the usher mouthed some words that the “Motivation” singer did not take lightly.

In the video, Kelly reprimands the usher with her pointer finger, uttering, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

She repeated the remark a few times before her final scolding.

Then she blasted out, “You are not my mother!”

A woman in black casual attire who initially helped Kelly up the stairs intervenes by grabbing the unidentified usher’s arm. Meanwhile, a male usher checks in on his disgraced teammate, who laughs off the incident as the irritated 43-year-old star gracefully continues into the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Though the details of the usher’s words are unclear, Kelly fans are riding for her hard in the comments section of her festival Instagram post.

“‘Don’t talk to me like that!’ TELL THEY ASS KELLY!!! You look good!” a fan praised.

A devoted fan wrote, “We ride at dawn!”

“Okay, you look gorgeous and all, but what time are we riding back to the festival for little miss thing thing?” another fan agreed.

Comedian and host Jessie Woo chimed in, commenting, “Yaaaasss, Ms Kelly [Rowland]. FIND YOU SOMEBODY ELSE TO PLAY WITH!!!!”

Entrepreneur Kelly Augustine declared, “And we won’t let no one else talk to you like that!”

“‘You are NOT MY MOTHER HEAUX,'” Digital creator and entrepreneur penned, referring to Kelly’s outburst.

Kelly joined a bevy of stars for the red-carpet premiere of Marcello Mio at the Cannes Film Festival. The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. On day 7, Kelly brought the heat and broke necks on the illustrious red carpet.





