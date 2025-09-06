Ciara’s Son Future Now Legally Bears Russell Wilson’s Last Name — Fans Of Rapper Dad Big Mad

Source: John Nacion / Getty

After Russell Wilson showed love by shouting out his oldest son, “Future Wilson,” it was revealed that Ciara legally added the last name of the father who stepped up. Social media has been in shambles ever since with furious Future fans crashing out on behalf of the leader of the Dirty Sprite Disciples.

At the U.S. Open, it was a family outing for the Wilsons and their two eldest children. Russ lovingly tagged the whole family in a repost, “Mrs. Ciara Wilson, Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson,” showcasing some proud pappy energy!

While the Wilsons enjoyed blended family bliss at the elite tennis tournament, this innocent comment angered the Ashy Avengers. Just because Future threw shots at Russell in his songs, fans swear that they’ve been locked in a “competition” for the 11-year-old most of his life. Is the “ongoing battle” in the room with us now?

Russell always made it clear that he has nothing but devotion for his wife, Ciara, and all of their children, including her oldest son, Future Zahir. The baller embraced and raised him as his son since he was a baby, and the couple tied the knot in 2016, when baby Future was only about 2 years old.

Future Zahir Has Been A Wilson For A While Despite The Brand New Outrage

Now it’s been confirmed for the record, that baby Future is a Wilson on paper. A source close to the situation confirmed to TMZ that the new name is actually old news. Ciara, who has full custody, legally changed it years ago.

For the unhinged uncles who don’t think the first name of “Future” is enough of a bond with his biological dad, don’t worry! Wilburn is also still part of the boy’s full legal name. The process isn’t possible without permission from the other biological parent unless Big Future has already given up his parental rights.

