Politics

Ciara Smith Makes History As Anniston’s First Black Woman Mayor

Ciara Smith Makes History As Anniston’s First Black Woman Mayor At Just 26

A HBCU Spelman College graduate, she previously served as vice mayor for five years before she stepped into the role of mayor after Jack Draper resigned following an eight-year stint. 

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA Election Collage With The State Map Of Alabama
Source: diane555 / Getty

Millennials and Gen Z are fighting for their voices to be heard, and one 26-year-old will be on the front lines and make history in the process.

Ciara Smith of Anniston, Alabama, has been elected mayor, making her not only the youngest but the first Black woman to hold that office.

RELATED CONTENT: New Study Confirms What We Already Knew — When Black Women Run For Office, They Win. Period

A HBCU Spelman College graduate, she previously served as vice mayor for five years before she stepped into the role of mayor after Jack Draper resigned following an eight-year stint. She’s had the job since May, but with the term ending soon, she faced off against four others and easily won the election with 57% of the votes.

While she’s been in politics for years, the weight of her new appointment hasn’t quite hit her yet.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t feel the full magnitude of it yet,” she told Jackson State University, which is where she earned her Master of Public Administration. “So, at this stage, I don’t feel the difference because this is the work that I love to do,” she said. “This is the work that I have been doing continuously.”

But now that she’s no longer the interim mayor and has earned her constituents’ votes, she acknowledges all that came before her to make her success possible.

“I was the one who shattered the glass ceiling, but there were some people who beat on it for me to get here,” she said. “There are people who did not make it to this point. So, I want to acknowledge that, yes, I am a woman, and yes, I’m the youngest, but I am also extremely knowledgeable and extremely qualified. It’s an honorable feeling, but there’s also the feeling that this is what I’m supposed to be doing.” 

She got her start in politics as a teenager, according to Blavity, which reports she worked in the City of Anniston’s Financial Department in high school. While at Spelman, she campaigned for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Then she interned for Congressman Hank Johnson, who encouraged her to join the Congressional Black Caucus Institute’s training boot camp in Washington, D.C.

The training paid off as quickly as 2020, when she won the council member position, making her the youngest elected official in Anniston.

After becoming vice mayor at 21 years old, she calls her rise in politics a learning experience and has some advice for other young adults unsatisfied with the world around them: “Position yourself to make it better.” 

Stay locked to all our HBCU content on One Yard.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Ways To Help Your Children Cope With Post-Election Anxiety

Related Tags

Anniston, Alabama Ciara Smith Jackson State University Spelman

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close